Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Aarhus hospital redeploys nurses as Covid-19 admissions rise

25 nurses at Aarhus University Hospital will from today not work at their regular wards as the hospital reshuffles staff to manage an increasing number of Covid-10 patients.

Nurses are to be moved to acute and infectious diseases wards where most Covid patients are admitted, broadcaster DR reports.

“This is a consequence of the expected increase in the number of hospitalised patients, which has caused us to add seven additional beds to the two wards,” hospital director Poul Blaabjerg told local radio station PR Østjylland.

Nurses from various highly specialised, non-Covid-related areas will be trained to care for Covid patients, according to the report.

Omicron Covid-19 cases increase by 3,301

The total number of cases of the Omicron variant in Denmark is now 18,753, with an increase to that figure of 3,301 reported on Sunday. The numbers come from the State Serum Institute.

The variant is expected to become dominant over the prevalent Delta.

Sunday’s total for new confirmed cases of Covid-19 was 8,522. The number of people in hospital increased by 27 to 560.

Copenhagen offers cash bonus to as incentive for childcare workers

Copenhagen Municipality is to offer a cash bonus of 15,000 kroner to daycare staff who have worked for the municipality for eight years or to newly-qualified carers with a year of continual employment, newspaper Politiken writes.

A majority in the city government earlier this year set aside 144 million kroner to be spent on recruiting and retaining staff for the sector.

The newly-announced bonuses, agreed between the municipality and unions for the child carers, will be paid for brom that funding.

Sunshine forecast until early sunset

With the winter solstice – the day with the shortest daylight time – coming up tomorrow, sunset is about as early (and sunrise as late) as it gets today.

The good news is that while the sun is up, it will probably be shining.

Meteorological agency DMI tweeted that most of the country will have sunshine today and notes that temperatures could drop to 2-5 degrees Celsius.