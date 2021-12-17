Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Politicians meet to discuss new coronavirus restrictions

Health spokespersons from the various political parties are scheduled to meet this morning. It is likely the meeting will result in new Covid-19 restrictions being agreed upon.

Health officials at a press briefing yesterday evening indicated new restrictions are possible and necessary, though the decision to implement them and what to implement must be taken by politicians.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post yesterday that she expects new restrictions, after a record 9,999 new cases were recorded.

We’ll follow any announcements today and report them once they are confirmed.

Verdict in major fisheries cases

Judges are scheduled to pass verdict today in the biggest criminal court case in the history of the Danish fishing industry.

The case revolves around fraudulent acquisition of so-called “fiskekvoter” or fishing quotas which are permits used to regulate the amount of fishing and number of fishing companies in Danish waters.

The accused in the case, Henning Kjeldsen, is on trial for allegedly illegally acquiring quotas using “straw men” or cover owners. The prosecution authority is demanding repayments and fines totalling 275 million kroner.

Broadcaster DR has detailed coverage of the case.

Danish word of the year to be announced

A new word of the year is to be unveiled today by the national language institution Dansk Sprognævn.

Last year’s word, samfundssind or community spirit, was Covid-19 influenced. In 2019, the word of the year was klimatosse or someone who is dedicated to campaigning for climate action.

Sweden remands UK sailor in custody after fatal ship collision



A Swedish court yesterday remanded a 30-year-old British sailor in custody after a ship collision this week, that left one person dead and another missing, prosecutors said.

The man was arrested on Monday, suspected of “aggravated drunkenness at sea,” “gross negligence in sea traffic,” and “gross negligence causing death,” after an early morning collision between the British ship “Scot Carrier” and the Danish “Karin Høj.”

A district court on Thursday decided to remand the suspect, who rejects the charges, in custody, the prosecutor in charge of the case, Tomas Olvmyr, told news wire AFP.

