Germany to enforce Covid-19 quarantine on unvaccinated travellers from Denmark

Covid-19Travel news

The Denmark-Germany border pictured earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Denmark-Germany border pictured earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic. File photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix
Germany on Friday designated Denmark and France as high risk zones for the transmission of coronavirus and will impose quarantine on unvaccinated travellers from the two, a public health agency said.

The requirement will be imposed from Sunday and will also apply to travellers from Norway, Lebanon and Andorra, with those unvaccinated or who have not recovered from the virus subject to quarantine with the possibility of testing on day five.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said earlier Friday that Germany, battered by a recent rise in Covid cases, must brace for a “massive fifth wave” due to the new Omicron variant.

“We must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form,” Lauterbach told reporters, adding that even if the variant were “milder” it may make “no difference”.

Were the virus to be less serious than other variants, this might “keep deaths low for two to three weeks, before the growth of the virus would eat up this advantage,” the minister said, underlining that a difficult period ahead was “inevitable”.

Germany has reimposed health restrictions following high case numbers, barring unvaccinated people from restaurants and non-essential commerce.

Case numbers have declined slightly but the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, threatens to send new infections up again.

Denmark on Friday announced a series of its own new Covid-19 restrictions amid record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases, accelerated by the new Omicron variant.

The Scandinavian country recorded a new all-time high of more than 11,000 cases in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

READ ALSO: Denmark to close cinemas and theatres under new Covid restrictions

