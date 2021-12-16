Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

<p><strong>Epidemic commission to consider new Covid-19 measures</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://sum.dk/temaer/epidemikommissionen" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Epidemic Commission</a>, the independent advisory board which advises the government on Covid-19 restrictions, is considering whether new measures are necessary as case numbers continue to escalate.</p><p>The daily record for new cases has been broken frequently during the last two weeks, <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211215/covid-19-omicron-share-of-danish-cases-continues-rise/">most recently yesterday with 8,773 new cases registered</a>.</p><p>Health Minister Magnus Heunicke confirmed in a written comment to broadcaster DR that experts and two of the government’s allied parliamentary parties supported new measures, which could include an assembly limit.</p><p>We’ll report any developments as they are announced.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Universities move exams online</strong></p><p>Universities have been given the go ahead to switch exams online, avoiding the need for students to attend exam halls amid high Covid-19 infection rates.</p><p>Students had raised concerns about sharing a space with up to hundreds of others, given the current situation with the virus.</p><p>“We expect to switch some exams and are currently looking into which ones will be moved,” University of Copenhagen deputy director Rie Snekkerup said to DR.</p><p><strong>Teachers hit by high Covid infection levels</strong></p><p>Teachers at schools, colleges and other educational institutions are amongst those registering particularly high levels of Covid-19 infection, according to official data reported by trade union publication 3F.</p><p>Almost 2,400 teachers tested positive for the coronavirus last week, equivalent to 1,137 people per 100,000 teaching staff.</p><p>That is a significantly higher proportion than all other sectors – even the healthcare sector, which had peak infection rates in December last year of 718 per 100,000 workers.</p><p><strong>Sweden rolls out new travel restrictions ahead of Christmas holidays</strong></p><p>Sweden is set to introduce travel restrictions from the Nordic countries ahead of Christmas as both Denmark and Norway suffer higher case numbers than their neighbour.</p><p>From December 21st, people travelling to Sweden from Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be required to show a valid Covid pass, reports Swedish news agency TT.</p><p>“We’re seeing an increased spread of infection in Europe but also in our neighbouring countries, and in Sweden a Covid pass is currently required for entry from all countries apart from the Nordics,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told TT on Thursday.</p><p><strong>Denmark to rent 300 prison cells from Kosovo</strong></p><p>Denmark plans to rent from Kosovo prison cells for 300 inmates due to be expelled at the end of their sentences, the Danish government said Wednesday.</p><p>The project, which seeks to ease prison overcrowding, will also see Denmark's prison estate expanded by 326 places between 2022 and 2025, the justice ministry said in a statement.</p><p>In 2020, some 350 inmates were due to be deported at the end of their sentences. </p><p>Denmark's prison population has grown 19 percent since 2015, reaching more than 4,000 inmates at the start of 2021, exceeding 100 percent of capacity according to official statistics.</p>
Member comments