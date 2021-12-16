Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Epidemic commission to consider new Covid-19 measures

The Epidemic Commission, the independent advisory board which advises the government on Covid-19 restrictions, is considering whether new measures are necessary as case numbers continue to escalate.

The daily record for new cases has been broken frequently during the last two weeks, most recently yesterday with 8,773 new cases registered.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke confirmed in a written comment to broadcaster DR that experts and two of the government’s allied parliamentary parties supported new measures, which could include an assembly limit.

Universities move exams online

Universities have been given the go ahead to switch exams online, avoiding the need for students to attend exam halls amid high Covid-19 infection rates.

Students had raised concerns about sharing a space with up to hundreds of others, given the current situation with the virus.

“We expect to switch some exams and are currently looking into which ones will be moved,” University of Copenhagen deputy director Rie Snekkerup said to DR.

Teachers hit by high Covid infection levels

Teachers at schools, colleges and other educational institutions are amongst those registering particularly high levels of Covid-19 infection, according to official data reported by trade union publication 3F.

Almost 2,400 teachers tested positive for the coronavirus last week, equivalent to 1,137 people per 100,000 teaching staff.

That is a significantly higher proportion than all other sectors – even the healthcare sector, which had peak infection rates in December last year of 718 per 100,000 workers.

Sweden rolls out new travel restrictions ahead of Christmas holidays

Sweden is set to introduce travel restrictions from the Nordic countries ahead of Christmas as both Denmark and Norway suffer higher case numbers than their neighbour.

From December 21st, people travelling to Sweden from Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be required to show a valid Covid pass, reports Swedish news agency TT.

“We’re seeing an increased spread of infection in Europe but also in our neighbouring countries, and in Sweden a Covid pass is currently required for entry from all countries apart from the Nordics,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told TT on Thursday.

Denmark to rent 300 prison cells from Kosovo

Denmark plans to rent from Kosovo prison cells for 300 inmates due to be expelled at the end of their sentences, the Danish government said Wednesday.

The project, which seeks to ease prison overcrowding, will also see Denmark’s prison estate expanded by 326 places between 2022 and 2025, the justice ministry said in a statement.

In 2020, some 350 inmates were due to be deported at the end of their sentences.

Denmark’s prison population has grown 19 percent since 2015, reaching more than 4,000 inmates at the start of 2021, exceeding 100 percent of capacity according to official statistics.