Danish PM says new Covid restrictions needed after 9,999 new cases recorded

Infectious disease agency State Serum Institute said 9,999 new cases of the virus were registered on Thursday.

The figure is a new record daily total for Denmark during the pandemic. The previous record, set 24 hours earlier, was 8,773 new cases.

The number of hospitalised patients increased by nine to 517, the highest number since February 1st.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, Frederiksen wrote that she “is in no doubt that new measures will be necessary to break transmission chains”.

“Infection levels are, unfortunately as expected, very, very high. Authorities will provide a status later today,” she also wrote.

A press briefing by health authorities is scheduled for Thursday evening. No politicians are scheduled to be involved, as is the case when restrictions are announced.

The Epidemic Commission, the independent advisory board which advises the government on Covid-19 restrictions, was earlier considering whether new measures are necessary.

Health spokespersons from the various parliamentary parties have meanwhile been summoned to a meeting on Friday morning for the purposes of “orientation.”

The parliamentary Epidemic Committee, which must agree to not oppose new restrictions in order for them to be implemented, will also meet Friday, which means new measures could potentially be green lighted by the weekend.

READ ALSO: What new Covid-19 restrictions could Denmark introduce?