Denmark changes rules for Covid-19 contact tracing

The Danish Patient Safety Authority confirmed in a statement that contact tracing information can now be provided on the sundhed.dk platform. This requires users to login using the NemID or MitID secure digital ID system.

In addition, close contacts to confirmed cases can be given priority for PCR tests – allowing them to skip waiting times for testing – without speaking to contact tracer over the phone.

Recent record high infection rates in Denmark have resulted in strain on the contact tracing system and long telephone queues for close contacts and people who have tested positive for the virus.

As such, it is hoped that the change in tracing procedures will ease some of the pressure on the contact tracing system.

“We are introducing this solution because members of the public are experiencing long waiting times on the telephone and would rather (submit information) themselves. We also have members of the public who are well informed and can help with contact tracing,” Danish Patient Safety Authority deputy director Birgitte Drewes said.

“We also need to use our resources correctly and prioritise members of the public who need extra help and guidance,” she added.

“You can also expect us to call in future even if you have submitted information, but we won’t be calling 15 times,” she added.

After receiving a positive test result, it will be possible to enter details – such as information relating to the place of infection – via the sundhed.dk platform.

Infected persons will be able to provide a test ID to close contacts which will allow them to book higher priority tests on the coronaprover.dk website, which must be used to book PCR tests.

The new online systems are expected to become available this week.

Telephone assistance will still be available for people who can or do not want to use the online version.

