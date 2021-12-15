Denmark changes rules for Covid-19 contact tracing

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Denmark has moved some of its Covid-19 contact tracing online amid record infection rates.
Denmark has moved some of its Covid-19 contact tracing online amid record infection rates. File photo:Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

Denmark has changed its procedure for Covid-19 contact tracing, allowing people who test positive for the virus to provide details online instead of over the phone.

The Danish Patient Safety Authority confirmed in a statement that contact tracing information can now be provided on the sundhed.dk platform. This requires users to login using the NemID or MitID secure digital ID system.

In addition, close contacts to confirmed cases can be given priority for PCR tests – allowing them to skip waiting times for testing – without speaking to contact tracer over the phone.

Recent record high infection rates in Denmark have resulted in strain on the contact tracing system and long telephone queues for close contacts and people who have tested positive for the virus.

As such, it is hoped that the change in tracing procedures will ease some of the pressure on the contact tracing system.

“We are introducing this solution because members of the public are experiencing long waiting times on the telephone and would rather (submit information) themselves. We also have members of the public who are well informed and can help with contact tracing,” Danish Patient Safety Authority deputy director Birgitte Drewes said.

“We also need to use our resources correctly and prioritise members of the public who need extra help and guidance,” she added.

“You can also expect us to call in future even if you have submitted information, but we won’t be calling 15 times,” she added.

After receiving a positive test result, it will be possible to enter details – such as information relating to the place of infection – via the sundhed.dk platform.

Infected persons will be able to provide a test ID to close contacts which will allow them to book higher priority tests on the coronaprover.dk website, which must be used to book PCR tests.

The new online systems are expected to become available this week.

Telephone assistance will still be available for people who can or do not want to use the online version.

READ ALSO: Appointments needed for all PCR tests in Denmark

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

How could Denmark’s new Covid-19 restrictions affect Christmas?

How could Denmark’s new Covid-19 restrictions affect Christmas?

KEY POINTS: The new Covid-19 measures Denmark will impose

KEY POINTS: The new Covid-19 measures Denmark will impose

Denmark ‘to reduce’ Covid-19 vaccine pass validity period

Denmark ‘to reduce’ Covid-19 vaccine pass validity period

‘I simply forgot’: Danish PM apologises for shopping without face mask

‘I simply forgot’: Danish PM apologises for shopping without face mask

Denmark requires travellers from Middle East hubs to take Covid-19 test

Denmark does not rule out new travel restrictions after Omicron variant detected

UPDATE: What travellers from Europe to UK need to know about new Covid test rules

Face masks to return in Denmark from Monday