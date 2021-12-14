Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

School children to study at home

All elementary school children up to tenth grade will today attend lessons remotely as schools close early for the Christmas holidays.

The measure to reduce Covid-19 transmission was one of a number of restrictions announced by the government last week.

Children unable to stay at home due to their parents’ work situations can still attend school, but not in normal classes.

Schools will reopen on January 5th under the current plan.

Ex-minister’s future in parliament could be decided after guilty verdict

Former immigration minister Inger Støjberg was yesterday found guilty of breaking the Ministerial Responsibility Act and sentenced to 60 days in prison for deliberately issuing an illegal directive in 2016.

A representative committee will today meet to discuss whether Støjberg should be allowed to continue as a member of parliament, broadcaster DR reports. Individual parties have also said they will meet to discuss the question.

Politicians with criminal convictions are excluded from being members of parliament but there is no exact precedence in Støjberg’s case because she was found guilty by a special impeachment court, rather than in a regular criminal trial.

Covid-19 vaccines available at pharmacies

People in the Copenhagen region can from today access Covid-19 vaccination at pharmacies.

The vaccine can be administered by 58 different pharmacies in the region after an agreement was made with the Greater Copenhagen health authority.

The offer is extended to people over the age of 40, who are now also eligible for a booster vaccine after 20 weeks.

Two arrested after collision between British and Danish ships

Two crew members of a British-flagged ship which collided with a Danish ship south of Sweden yesterday morning have been arrested. One of the men onboard the Danish ship has been found dead and the other was still missing on Tuesday morning.

Sweden’s Prosecution Service said in a statement that an investigation into “aggravated drunkenness at sea”, “gross negligence in sea traffic” and “gross causing of death by negligence” had been opened.

One of those arrested was a British citizen born in 1991 and the other a Croatian citizen born in 1965, the Prosecution Service said.

