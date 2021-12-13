Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Verdict in ex-minister’s impeachment trial

A special impeachment court will today pass verdict in proceedings against former immigration minister Inger Støjberg.

Støjberg has faced the impeachment trial, which is only the third of its kind in Denmark since 1910, after being accused of accused of illegally separating couples who arrived in the country to claim asylum.

As immigration minister, Støjberg in 2016 ordered the separation of 23 couples in 2016 where the woman was under 18 — though the age differences were mostly small — without examining the cases individually, which is in breach of laws.

The ex-minister, who dominates headlines in Danish politics, is a front runner to take over as leader of the right-wing Danish People’s Party, which she is not and has never been a member of. She left the centre-right Liberal party earlier this year and is currently an independent.

Briefing on Covid-19 vaccination

Health authorities will this morning give a press briefing on the Covid-19 vaccination and booster programme.

The briefing comes after authorities yesterday announced an additional effort to increase the rate of vaccination and revaccination, with everyone over the age of 40 to be offered a booster four and a half months after the final dose of original vaccination.

Weekend’s coronavirus infection numbers under 6,000

After reaching almost 7,000 late last week, the number of new cases of Covid-19 was under 6,000 on both Saturday and Sunday.

With 5,606 new cases, Saturday was the first time in six days the figure dropped under 6,000. Sunday was just under 6,000 with 5,989 new cases.

The number of cases of the Omicron variant continues to increase rapidly. The total number of cases of the variant detected in Denmark since it first appeared in late November is now 2,471. The figure grew by 631 between Saturday and Sunday, and 560 between Friday and Saturday.

Two missing after British and Danish ships collide south of Sweden

A large rescue operation is under way after a Danish cargo ship ended up upside down after colliding with a British ship off the coast of Sweden on Monday morning.

Two people are missing after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

