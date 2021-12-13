Denmark placed on Israel’s Covid-19 travel ban list

The Israeli health ministry confirmed that both Denmark and the United Kingdom would be placed under travel restrictions due to “the significant spread of the Omicron variant” in both countries, news wire Reuters reported.

Israel’s red list comprises countries to which Israelis are banned from travelling. People travelling to Israel from red list countries must have special permission to enter the Middle Eastern country.

An additional 49 countries are already on the red list for Israel. These include South Africa, Botswana and Lesotho among other African countries placed on the list after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

The restrictions against Denmark and the UK take effect on Wednesday, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

The number of cases of the Omicron variant detected in Denmark since it first appeared in late November was at 2,471 as of Sunday. The figure grew by 631 between Saturday and Sunday, and 560 between Friday and Saturday.