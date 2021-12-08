Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

<p><strong>New Covid-19 restrictions expected to be announced</strong></p><p>The Danish government will “work towards” a briefing at which new Covid-19 restrictions could be announced, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said yesterday afternoon.</p><p>A press briefing has since been scheduled for 6:30pm today. We’ll report any announcements on our website.</p><p>The PM’s message came after the record for daily new Covid-19 cases was again smashed on Tuesday and health authorities said the Omicron variant was now being transmitted through society.</p><p>Frederiksen did not give details of potential measures but said the government would “do all we can to avoid a lockdown like we’ve been through before”.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211207/danish-pm-hints-at-new-covid-19-restrictions/">New Danish Covid-19 restrictions to be discussed amid Omicron outbreak</a></strong></p><p><strong>Health minister tests positive ahead of EU Covid talks</strong>Health Minister Magnus Heunicke was self-isolating in a Brussels hotel yesterday after he came to the EU capital for talks on the Covid-19 pandemic only to test positive himself.</p><p>The Danish health ministry said had taken a test early in the day, before his planned meeting with his 26 European Union counterparts.</p><p>From his room, Heunicke sent a personal Facebook message, confirming that he had previously been double vaccinated and has only "mild symptoms with primarily a sore throat".</p><p>"For me it's first and foremost about making sure I do not become part of a chain of infection that strikes others," he said.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Record number of vacancies in private sector</strong></p><p>The number of job vacancies in the private sector hit a new record in the third quarter of 2021.</p><p>A total of 59,500 vacancies, reported by Statistics Denmark, represents an increase of 6,200 compared to the preceding three months and is also the third consecutive quarter to set a new record.</p><p>“Since the reopening [after coronavirus restrictions, ed.], the appetite of businesses for new staff has been almost unsatiable,” Niklas Praefke, chief economic analyst with business leaders’ interest organisation Ledernes Hovedorganisation, told news agency Ritzau.</p><p><strong>West Copenhagen Police extend stop and search zone after shootings</strong></p><p>Police in the western district of Copenhagen have extended an ordinance zone, known as <em>visitationszone </em>in Danish, in parts of the Rødovre and Herlev areas.</p><p>The stop and search zone was first implemented on Friday, but a shooting outside of the original zone two nights ago resulted in a fatality, media including broadcaster DR reported.</p><p>The ordinances allow police to stop anyone within a predetermined area and search them for weapons without having probable cause. They also apply to searches of cars.</p><p>Police in Copenhagen regularly resorted to the zones <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20171221/copenhagen-police-lift-stop-and-search-zone/">during an extended spell of gang-related shootings in 2017</a>.</p>
