Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

New Covid-19 restrictions expected to be announced

The Danish government will “work towards” a briefing at which new Covid-19 restrictions could be announced, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said yesterday afternoon.

A press briefing has since been scheduled for 6:30pm today. We’ll report any announcements on our website.

The PM’s message came after the record for daily new Covid-19 cases was again smashed on Tuesday and health authorities said the Omicron variant was now being transmitted through society.

Frederiksen did not give details of potential measures but said the government would “do all we can to avoid a lockdown like we’ve been through before”.

Health minister tests positive ahead of EU Covid talks

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke was self-isolating in a Brussels hotel yesterday after he came to the EU capital for talks on the Covid-19 pandemic only to test positive himself.

The Danish health ministry said had taken a test early in the day, before his planned meeting with his 26 European Union counterparts.

From his room, Heunicke sent a personal Facebook message, confirming that he had previously been double vaccinated and has only “mild symptoms with primarily a sore throat”.

“For me it’s first and foremost about making sure I do not become part of a chain of infection that strikes others,” he said.

Record number of vacancies in private sector

The number of job vacancies in the private sector hit a new record in the third quarter of 2021.

A total of 59,500 vacancies, reported by Statistics Denmark, represents an increase of 6,200 compared to the preceding three months and is also the third consecutive quarter to set a new record.

“Since the reopening [after coronavirus restrictions, ed.], the appetite of businesses for new staff has been almost unsatiable,” Niklas Praefke, chief economic analyst with business leaders’ interest organisation Ledernes Hovedorganisation, told news agency Ritzau.

West Copenhagen Police extend stop and search zone after shootings

Police in the western district of Copenhagen have extended an ordinance zone, known as visitationszone in Danish, in parts of the Rødovre and Herlev areas.

The stop and search zone was first implemented on Friday, but a shooting outside of the original zone two nights ago resulted in a fatality, media including broadcaster DR reported.

The ordinances allow police to stop anyone within a predetermined area and search them for weapons without having probable cause. They also apply to searches of cars.

Police in Copenhagen regularly resorted to the zones during an extended spell of gang-related shootings in 2017.