Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Dozens more Omicron Covid-19 cases confirmed

A total of 261 cases of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant have now been detected in Denmark.

That means 78 new cases were detected between Sunday and Monday. The figures come from national infectious disease agency SSI.

Danish authorities are now able to detect the variant more quickly with special PCR tests, rather than relying on genome sequencing, news wire Ritzau reports.

Fourth shooting in Copenhagen

Police responded last night to a shooting incident in Herlev west of Copenhagen. Two men were hit by shots according to broadcaster DR.

Their condition has not been reported, nor has any information about the motive for the shooting or any arrests related to it.

The episode is the fourth shooting incident to be reported in the Greater Copenhagen area within the last week.

Prime Minister to be quizzed over text deletions

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup will today face a parliamentary committee, at which members of other parties can ask them to address a given issue.

The two have been summoned to answer questions about the government’s current policy for archiving text messages and emails.

Frederiksen has come under pressure over the automatic deletion of SMS messages related to the government’s decision last year to cull fur farm mink.

READ ALSO: Why are Danish PM Frederiksen’s deleted mink texts causing controversy?

Number of reported rapes increases after new law takes effect

The number of reports of rape filed with police is significantly higher this year compared with the three preceding years, newspaper Politiken reports based on National Police figures.

Around 1,400 reports of rape were filed in 2018, 2019 and 2020. So far this year 1,973 such reports have been placed.

This is likely to be related to Denmark’s consent law, according to an analyst who spoke to Politiken.

The law, which came into effect in January, means that sex with a person who has not given consent will automatically be considered rape in legal trials.

Under earlier law, rape could only be proved in court in cases where violence or threats were used, or if the victim was unable to defend themselves.

READ ALSO: Danish parliament passes landmark bill to reform law around rape