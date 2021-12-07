Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

<p class="p2"><strong>Dozens more Omicron Covid-19 cases confirmed</strong></p><p class="p2">A total of 261 cases of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant have now been detected in Denmark.</p><p class="p2">That means 78 new cases were detected between Sunday and Monday. The figures come from national infectious disease agency SSI.</p><p class="p4">Danish authorities are now able to detect the variant more quickly with special PCR tests, rather than relying on genome sequencing, news wire Ritzau reports.</p><p class="p4"><strong>Fourth shooting in Copenhagen</strong></p><p class="p4">Police responded last night to a shooting incident in Herlev west of Copenhagen. Two men were hit by shots according to broadcaster DR.</p><p class="p4">Their condition has not been reported, nor has any information about the motive for the shooting or any arrests related to it.</p><p class="p4">The episode is the fourth shooting incident to be reported in the Greater Copenhagen area within the last week.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p4"><strong>Prime Minister to be quizzed over text deletions</strong></p><p class="p4">Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup will today face a parliamentary committee, at which members of other parties can ask them to address a given issue.</p><p class="p4">The two have been summoned to answer questions about the government’s current policy for archiving text messages and emails.</p><p class="p4">Frederiksen has come under pressure over the automatic deletion of SMS messages related to the government’s decision last year to cull fur farm mink.</p><p class="p4"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211104/why-are-danish-pm-frederiksens-deleted-mink-texts-causing-controversy/">Why are Danish PM Frederiksen’s deleted mink texts causing controversy?</a></strong></p><p class="p4"><strong>Number of reported rapes increases after new law takes effect</strong></p><p class="p4">The number of reports of rape filed with police is significantly higher this year compared with the three preceding years, newspaper <a href="https://politiken.dk/indland/art8507992/Festerne-har-v%C3%A6ret-f%C3%A6rre.-Men-imens-er-antallet-af-voldt%C3%A6gtsanmeldelser-steget-dramatisk" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Politiken</a> reports based on National Police figures.</p><p class="p4">Around 1,400 reports of rape were filed in 2018, 2019 and 2020. So far this year 1,973 such reports have been placed.</p><p class="p4">This is likely to be related to Denmark’s consent law, according to an analyst who spoke to Politiken.</p><p class="p4">The law, which came into effect in January, means that sex with a person who has not given consent will automatically be considered rape in legal trials.</p><p class="p4">Under earlier law, rape could only be proved in court in cases where violence or threats were used, or if the victim was unable to defend themselves.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20201217/danish-parliament-passes-rape-law-requiring-sexual-consent/">Danish parliament passes landmark bill to reform law around rape</a></strong></p>
Member comments