What are the current rules for travel between Denmark and the United States?

Travel from Denmark to the United States

All travellers from Europe to the United States now have to provide a negative Covid test before boarding the plane, under new rules announced by the White House last week.

The White House said that all travellers to the US – vaccinated or not – would need to provide a negative Covid test carried out within one day of departure. The rules took effect at 5:01am GMT (or 6:01am in Denmark) on Monday and apply to all non-citizens and non-US residents.

Previously, vaccinated travellers from Europe could present a negative test result obtained within three days of their time of departure. For unvaccinated travellers the requirement was a negative test within one day.

The new one-day testing requirement would apply equally to US citizens as well as foreign nationals arriving in the US. It applies to any traveller over the age of 2.

The pre-travel period for which a test is valid has been set as 1 day rather than 24 hours.

According to the CDC: “For example, if your flight is at 1pm on a Friday, you could board with a negative test that was taken any time on the prior Thursday.”

Travel from the United States to Denmark

Denmark last week implemented some new travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant. These are currently effective against travel from 10 southern African countries and arrivals from Middle Eastern hubs Dubai and Doha. Although these rules do not directly change rules on travel from the United States, US citizens should be aware of them.

On its official Covid-19 travel information page, Danish authorities advise travellers to stay “regularly updated as the rules for travel restrictions on your destination may change as well as the requirements for test or isolation upon return to Denmark”.

Permanent US residents or people travelling from the US who are fully vaccinated (or infected within the last 12 months) against Covid-19 can currently enter Denmark without any testing or isolation requirements. This assumes that travellers have not been in countries with higher restriction levels prior to travel to Denmark.

Unvaccinated people coming from the US with no prior infection documentation must take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival in Denmark. This is free and testing is available at Danish airports.

Additionally, a 10-day isolation period applies to unvaccinated arrivals. The isolation period can be ended early with a negative test on the fourth day after entry. Business travellers and children can be exempted from isolation requirements.