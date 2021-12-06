What are the current rules for travel between Denmark and the United Kingdom?

Travel from Denmark to the United Kingdom

The British government announced on Saturday December 4th it would demand pre-departure tests for all arrivals from 4am on December 7th onwards.

These tests, which were scrapped only weeks ago, must be taken within two days of travel to the UK. They can be PCR or antigen tests and must be carried out by all travellers regardless of their vaccination status.

The requirement applies for those arriving in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The pre-departure testing requirement is the second change to UK travel rules since the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

A requirement to take PCR tests and self-isolate after arrival in the UK came into force at 4am on Tuesday, November 30th.

This means that if you’re travelling to the UK, you need to book and take PCR tests after arriving (instead of lateral flow tests, which were previously accepted).

You’ll need to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after arriving in the UK and self-isolate until you get a negative test result.

Travel from the United Kingdom to Denmark

Denmark last week implemented some new travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant. These are currently effective against travel from 10 southern African countries and arrivals from Middle Eastern hubs Dubai and Doha. Although these rules do not directly change rules on travel from the UK, British citizens should be aware of them.

On its official Covid-19 travel information page, Danish authorities advise travellers to stay “regularly updated as the rules for travel restrictions on your destination may change as well as the requirements for test or isolation upon return to Denmark”.

Permanent UK residents or people travelling from the UK who are fully vaccinated (or infected within the last 12 months) against Covid-19 can currently enter Denmark without any testing or isolation requirements. This assumes that travellers have not been in countries with higher restriction levels in the 10 days prior to travel to Denmark.

The UK is not grouped with EU and Schengen countries in Denmark’s travel rules and is therefore considered a “high risk” Covid-19 country.

This means unvaccinated people coming from the UK with no prior infection documentation must take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival in Denmark. This is free and testing is available at Danish airports.

Additionally, a 10-day isolation period applies to unvaccinated arrivals. The isolation period can be ended early with a negative test on the fourth day after entry. Business travellers and children can be exempted from isolation requirements.