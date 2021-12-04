‘I simply forgot’: Danish PM apologises for shopping without face mask

Writing on her Facebook page at around midday on Saturday, Frederiksen said that she had failed to take into account the new restrictions that came into force on Monday.

“Yesterday, I forgot to wear a face mask when I was in a shop in central Copenhagen,” she wrote. “It was simply an oversight after the new rules were introduced, and I only became aware of it after a citizen filmed it.”

“I know this can happen to all of us. Just preferably not to me,” she continued. “I’m sorry, of course, and once again want to thank everyone for everything we all do to keep the infection down.”

Frederiksen made her post after the Ekstra Bladet newspaper published a video of her trying on clothes in the shop without a mask on.

Since Monday, it has been mandatory to wear a mask in shops under new tougher restrictions brought in to reduce the current high rate of infections in Denmark.

This is not the first time a senior figure in Denmark’s fight against the pandemic has been caught not following restrictions.

In October last year, Søren Brostrøm, Director of the Danish Health Agency, failed to wipe down and disinfect a machine he had used at a fitness centre.

He was just one month later photographed working on a train without a face mask.

Under the new restrictions, those refusing to wear a face mask in a shop can face a fine of up to 2,500 Danish kroner. In the first instance, however, it is the responsibility of shop personnel to remind customers to wear a mask.