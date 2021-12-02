Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Intensification of Covid-19 vaccine push

Coronavirus infections are at an all-time high and seven cases of the omicron variant have so far been detected in Denmark.

This formed the backdrop to a government briefing yesterday evening at which Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen again led calls for more people to take a Covid-19 vaccination.

While Frederiksen has previously focused on unvaccinated people, this time she asked the public to accept the offer of a booster jab as soon as possible. Boosters will be offered to all over-18s six months after the original vaccination course was completed.

Vaccination capacity is to be ramped up to enable 500,000 jabs per week, the government said at the briefing.

Snow falling across the country

Much of the country is again waking up to snowfall or snow on the ground, with the white stuff moving east across the country and particularly affecting parts of Funen, Zealand and Bornholm.

Temperatures this morning are above freezing during, however, so ground snow should melt during the day.

Stormy weather meanwhile caused a temporary closure of the Great Belt Bridge at around 5am. Icy roads have caused a number of traffic accidents.

Snow strands staff and customers in Ikea

Have you ever been to Ikea to pick up a few bits for your home, only to end up feeling you’ll never leave?

Six customers and 25 staff members were forced to spend the night in the furniture giant’s Aalborg branched after being snowed in, local media Nordjyske writes.

“This is certainly a new situation for us,” store manager Peter Elmose said.

Aalborg Airport passengers forced to sleep in terminal

At least Ikea Aalborg’s stranded customers and staff will have had somewhere comfortable to lay their heads.

The same probably cannot be said for 300 passengers at the city’s airport, who were also forced to stay at the terminal overnight after the airport was forced to stop flights from 2:30pm yesterday amid worsening weather, which also prevented buses from transferring passengers to hotels.

“We have around 300 people in the terminal right now and have been giving out blankets on the assumption they will be staying here tonight,” operations manager Kim Bermann told Nordjyske.

Danish Oscar hopeful sketches human face of Afghan refugee crisis



“Flee,” an award-winning Danish film about a gay Afghan refugee undertaking the perilous journey to Europe, puts a real-life human face on the country’s decades-long crisis while simultaneously keeping its subject anonymous — through animation.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s hybrid documentary, which won the Sundance festival’s jury prize and is Denmark’s official candidate for next year’s Oscars, stems from his teenage friendship with a refugee from Afghanistan, whom he has given the cover name Amin.

“I had the curiosity about his past ever since I met him when we were 15 years old, and he arrived to my Danish hometown,” Rasmussen, now 40, told news wire AFP.