Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Health authorities trace nine suspected Omicron Covid-19 cases

The infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) is currently investigating nine suspected cases of Covid-19 infection with the new Omicron variant, in addition to the two already confirmed in Denmark, the agency said yesterday evening in a statement.

“The Danish Patient Safety Authority undertakes intensified contact tracing for these cases and also investigates the circumstances of infection,” SSI said.

READ ALSO: Denmark does not rule out new travel restrictions after Omicron variant detected

Lego offers staff bonus after bumper year

Lego is to offer its 20,000 employees three extra days of holiday and a special bonus after a year of bumper revenues, news wire AFP writes.

Already popular globally, Lego has seen demand for its signature plastic bricks soar during the pandemic alongside its rapid expansion in China.

“The owner family wishes to… thank all colleagues with an extra three days off at the end of 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Denmark’s talking clock stops after 82 years

The Danish talking clock telephone service “Frøken Klokken” (Miss Clock) is to be switched off at the end of today by communications company TDC, bringing to an end 82 years of ticking, broadcaster DR writes.

In its first year of service back in 1939, the talking clock was called 11.6 million times, but that number has fallen off considerably in recent times, DR writes.

You can hear from Frøken Klokken one last time by calling 70 10 11 15 today.

Weather: Snowstorm could see December start with whiteout

The next few days could see a considerable amount of snowfall in Denmark, according to forecasts by met agency DMI.

North Jutland in particular could see a lot of snow, with potential snow storms in the region forecast over the next five days.