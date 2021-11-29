Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Face mask rules come into effect

The decision made by parliament last week to reimplement face mask rules in settings including public transport and retail comes into effect today.

Rules relating to the use of the coronapas also change, with the health pass now required in a broader range of situations. It is also valid for a shorter period when based on a negative Covid-19 test.

We have full detail of the new rules in this article.

Omicron variant confirmed in Denmark

The breakthrough of a new concerning Covid-19 variant, Omicron, rippled through Europe during the weekend and Denmark was not spared.

Two cases of infection with the variant have been confirmed in persons who travelled from South Africa to Denmark, broadcaster DR and other Danish media reported on Sunday. Health authorities are undertaking extensive contact tracing including the close contacts of close contacts – also referred to as “third link” to the confirmed cases.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said Denmark’s strategy was to delay the spread of the variant of Omicron as much as possible. He also said no new restrictions were would be put in place here and now in response to the variant.

Meanwhile, a case involving a “new variant” has been detected at a school in Odense, DR reports this morning. The school has consequently been closed. It is unconfirmed whether this new variant is also Omicron.

We’ll report on all developments as we get them today and in the time to come.

UK travel rules add layers of difficulty to trips from Denmark

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced that all travellers from abroad will be required to take a PCR test on day 2 after arrival, and must isolate until that test returns a negative result.

The decision was made in response to the emergence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The change in rules makes travel to the UK from all countries, including Denmark, considerably more difficult – not least because of the impractical system of private suppliers and expensive tests which must be used by anyone who wants to go to the country.

We have details on the UK travel rules in this article.

Nurses to stage new walk-out in ongoing protests

Nurses across the country are undertaking hour-long protests this morning to show their opposition and frustration over wages and working conditions.

The walk-outs, which have been ongoing intermittently for months, are a protest against government enforcement of a collective bargaining agreement, after union talks broke down during the summer.

Thousands of nurses earlier took part in union-sanctioned strikes earlier this year before the government stepped in to impose new terms in the absence of an agreement between the nurses’ union and state employers.

READ ALSO: Danish nurses told by court to return to work