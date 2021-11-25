Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

<p><strong>Face mask rules likely to return pending parliamentary decision</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>The government said at a press briefing yesterday evening that it plans to <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211124/new-denmark-confirms-plan-to-reintroduce-facemask-rules/">reintroduce face mask requirements</a> on public transport and in supermarkets and other consumer settings. Rules relating to the coronapas Covid-19 health pass could also be broadened.</p><p>Because of the way Danish law relating to restrictions on society during epidemics now works, the relevant parliamentary committee must not oppose the measures in order to come into effect.</p><p>The committee, the Epidemic Committee (Epidemiudvalget), consists of 21 lawmakers who represent each party proportionally to their number of seats in parliament.</p><p>Broadcaster <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/politik/epidemikommissionen-og-regeringen-klar-til-nye-restriktioner-men-hvad-siger" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a> reports that each of the three smaller left wing parties – the Social Liberals, Socialist People’s Party and Red Green Alliance – are prepared to support the move, meaning it is likely to be rubber stamped. The Conservative party has also spoken in favour of the decision.</p><p>The committee is scheduled to meet at 5pm today. We’ll keep you up to date with all developments.</p><p>A total of 4,426 new cases of the virus <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211124/new-denmark-confirms-plan-to-reintroduce-facemask-rules/">were confirmed yesterday</a>, the highest figure yet in 2021.</p><p><strong>Public faith in health staff reaches record level amid Covid crisis</strong></p><p>An annual analysis of public faith in various professional sectors has found that healthcare personnel – who normally figure close to the top of the list – are more trusted than ever.</p><p>The trustworthiness of midwives, doctors and nurses set a record level in the 13th annual study, conducted by communications firm Radius CPH.</p><p>“The reason for the extraordinary increased should be seen in light of the health crisis of the past couple of years, where staff at the country’s hospitals have really done a lot to look after us Danes,” Radius director Nicolaj Taudorf Andersen said in a statement.</p><p>The analysis is based on survey responses from 2,049 people in Denmark aged 18-75. Politicians, car salespeople and journalists were placed at the bottom of the ranking.</p><p><strong>Greenland revokes Chinese firm's iron mining permit</strong></p><p>Greenland has withdrawn an iron ore mining licence from a Chinese firm in the vast autonomous Danish territory, the local government said Wednesday according to news wire AFP.</p><p>Now-bankrupt British company London Mining had been awarded the contract in 2013, but Hong Kong-based General Nice Group acquired the permit a year later when it bought the assets of the British firm after it went bust.</p><p>Greenland's minerals ministry said the licence for exploitation on a site some 150 kilometres north of the capital Nuuk near the Polar Circle had been "returned to the government".</p><p>"There will later be a process for tender of the area for new licences," it said in a statement.</p>
