Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

‘Danish values’ questions now included on citizenship test

If you are taking the Danish citizenship test, you will from now on have to answer five additional questions, with the test now consisting of 40 rather than 45 multiple choices.

The new questions are designed to test whether the potential citizenship applicant understands “Danish values” and was introduced after a majority in parliament backed the idea earlier this year.

Citizenship tests take place across Denmark at 1pm today.

Last election placards to be removed

Any remaining election placards still hanging around on lampposts or fences must be taken down by today according to the law, which states they must come down eight days after the elections.

Having been up since October 23rd, the placards can look a bit of a sorry site once the elections are done and dusted. Some candidates in this year’s local elections decided against using them for their campaigns, citing environmental considerations.

Over half of municipalities asked to introduce Covid-19 measures

54 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities have been encouraged by health authorities to introduce measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 due to high local incidences, news wire Ritzau reports.

A law which earlier initiated automatic lockdowns in divisions of municipalities known as sogne (parishes) when infections reached a certain level was revoked in September when national restrictions ended.

Instead, municipalities are now asked to take steps to reduce infection rates once they reach 20 infections in the last week, and when the rate of infection is equivalent to 400 per 100,000 residents.

The recommended measures apply primarily to municipal facilities. For example, kindergartens are asked to keep children in different age groups apart.

Government suggests renting prison cells abroad

The government wants to rent prison cells in foreign countries to reduce the strain on the Danish prison system, Politiken reports based on a classified note seen by the newspaper.

The proposal is in response to an increasing number of prisoners in Denmark’s prisons coupled with a staffing drain caused by prison officers leaving the profession.

No specific country has been named as a potential partner in the plan, Politiken writes.