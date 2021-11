Americans urged not to travel to Germany and Denmark over Covid

The US State Department on Monday advised Americans not to travel to either Denmark or Germany, as coronavirus cases soar in both countries.

The department issued Level 4 travel advisories — the highest level — for both countries, “indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.”

Citizenship case goes to court

A 32-year-old woman whose Danish citizenship was revoked by the government, and who is now detained at a prison camp for Isis sympathisers in Syria, will today see her case reviewed by the Østre Landsret high court, broadcaster DR reports.

The court is to assess whether the withdrawal of the woman’s citizenship is acceptable given it was done without trial, requiring only the signature of a minister.

Municipal daycare staffing bill reaches parliament

Parliament is scheduled today to begin process over a new law setting the ratio of staff to children at municipal childcare facilities, termed minimumsnormeringer in Danish.

Parents have previously campaigned for a standard ratio of 1:3 between adults and children, with the left wing Socialist People’s Party backing this and making it a key campaign pledge. Debate over the issue has included the question of whether municipalities themselves should find a way to ensure the ratio is met, or whether the central government should demand – and fund – more daycare staff.

The proposed law has been criticised for not correctly assessing the number of adult carers, DR writes. For example, a kindergarten manager is considered by the proposed law to provided 85 percent of the childcare of a full time carer – even though the manager does not spend 85 percent of their time with children.

Sick pay rules to be discussed as businesses deal with Covid-19 absences

Acting employment minister Mattias Tesfaye will today discuss sick pay rules with labour market representatives. The labour market has urged the government to provide ne support to firms who are paying staff while off sick or isolated due to Covid-19.

Companies are hoping for money to help cover costs from the first sick day of a staff member affected by the coronavirus.

