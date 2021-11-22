Danish wind power giant targeted in cyber attack

Investigations so far suggest that “data has been compromised”, Vestas said in a notice to the stock exchange.

“Initial results of the company’s investigations indicate that the incident has affected parts of Vestas’ internal IT infrastructure and that data has been compromised,” the company wrote.

“Work and investigation into the situation is ongoing,” it added.

No evidence has so far been found of a cyber security attack of a nature which could threaten Vestas’ customers or supply chains, it also noted.

The company showed a 1.9 percent loss of value on the Danish stock exchange C25 as of 10:20am on Monday.

Previous cyber attacks have proved costly for Danish companies, with Demant losing half a billion kroner and Maersk suffering a loss of almost two billion kroner.

Vestas currently has almost 30,000 people in various parts of the world on its payroll, including a large number in Denmark. The company’s turnover in 2020 was 14.8 billion euros.

READ ALSO: World’s highest wind turbine to be built in Denmark