Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Ministry of Health to speak to press on Covid-19 situation

The Ministry of Health this morning announced a press conference, scheduled for 12:30pm. The Health Minister, Magnus Heunicke is scheduled to take part along with senior officials from health authorities.

It’s worth noting that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not amongst the listed of participants, which is usually the case for major announcements such as those related to changes to restrictions.

We’ll report any key updates from the briefing in an article on our website.

Denmark to send 30 million kroner in aid to Ethiopia

The UN humanitarian response to an escalating crisis in Ethiopia is to receive 30 million kroner from Denmark, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Armed conflict has plagued the north African country in recent years and drought has exacerbated the crisis.

“Millions of people are in acute need of emergency assistance,” minister for foreign development Flemming Møller Mortensen said.

The minister is scheduled to meet with EU counterparts to day to discuss the situation in Ethiopia.

Parliament ready to back investment in Covid-19 medicine

Parliament supports the government in its plan to invest 450 million kroner in 2022 and 2023 in therapeutic medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients, broadcaster DR reports.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck are behind the two medicines, which are in the form of pills taken to alleviate Covid-19 symptoms and reduce the risk of serious illness.

The two companies’ medicines are yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Denmark is ready to purchase supplies should they be given approval.

Sun to make appearance on unusually warm November day

Temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees today accompanied with some sunny spells, notably in central Jutland, could give a sense that we’re at an earlier stage of autumn than we actually are.

The sun and a bit of blue sky are nevertheless a welcome sight after a dreary week. Strong westerly winds are forecast throughout Friday.