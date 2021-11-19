Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

<p><strong>Ministry of Health to speak to press on Covid-19 situation</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>The Ministry of Health this morning announced a press conference, scheduled for 12:30pm. The Health Minister, Magnus Heunicke is scheduled to take part along with senior officials from health authorities.</p><p>It’s worth noting that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not amongst the listed of participants, which is usually the case for major announcements such as those related to changes to restrictions.</p><p>We’ll report any key updates from the briefing in an article on our website.</p><p><strong>Denmark to send 30 million kroner in aid to Ethiopia</strong></p><p>The UN humanitarian response to an escalating crisis in Ethiopia is to receive 30 million kroner from Denmark, the foreign ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Armed conflict has plagued the north African country in recent years and drought has exacerbated the crisis.</p><p>“Millions of people are in acute need of emergency assistance,” minister for foreign development Flemming Møller Mortensen said.</p><p>The minister is scheduled to meet with EU counterparts to day to discuss the situation in Ethiopia.</p><p><strong>Parliament ready to back investment in Covid-19 medicine</strong></p><p>Parliament supports the government in its plan to invest 450 million kroner in 2022 and 2023 in therapeutic medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients, broadcaster DR reports.</p><p>Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck are behind the two medicines, which are in the form of pills taken to alleviate Covid-19 symptoms and reduce the risk of serious illness.</p><p>The two companies’ medicines are yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Denmark is ready to purchase supplies should they be given approval.</p><p><strong>Sun to make appearance on unusually warm November day</strong></p><p>Temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees today accompanied with some sunny spells, notably in central Jutland, could give a sense that we're at an earlier stage of autumn than we actually are.</p><p>The sun and a bit of blue sky are nevertheless a welcome sight after a dreary week. Strong westerly winds are forecast throughout Friday.</p>
