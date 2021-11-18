Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Remaining municipalities to settle mayor selections

Several municipalities in Denmark are still waiting to find out who will be their mayor for the next four years following Tuesday’s local elections.

Local authorities with close or unusual election results can take longer to complete a process termed konstituering in Danish, meaning negotiations between the various parties to decide distribution of seats on municipal councils and who will be confirmed as mayor.

Fredericia, Odsherred and Dragør were among those still awaiting a final result on Thursday morning.

Police unable to recover PM’s mink text messages

The Ministry of Justice announced in a statement yesterday evening that police technical staff were unable to recover SMS messages sent by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen or her staff in relation to the decision to cull fur farm minks in November 2020.

The PM has faced questions over a policy to automatically delete texts after 30 days, a practice not universally applied across government ministries.

“It has only been possible for police technicians to recreate a limited amount of SMS messages from the devices of justice ministry heads of department,” justice minister Nick Hækkerup said in the statement.

The timing of the announcement, less than 24 hours after local elections, drew immediate criticism from opposition parties.

We’ll have more in a report on our website today.

Preliminary tax returns for 2022 now accessible

Over 5 million tax payers in Denmark can from today access their preliminary tax return, or forskudsopgørelse in Danish.

By logging on to the preliminary return via the skat.dk website, you can adjust your expected income and application tax deductions for the current tax year.

Tax authorities have asked the public to be sure to check the returns, particularly in cases where income or working situations may have changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working from home, which can impact a tax deduction for commuting, is one relevant example in this context.

Companies weigh Covid-19 restrictions or cancellations at Christmas parties

Some large Danish companies are considering cancellation or applying restrictions to their Christmas parties or julefrokoster due to the current soaring infection numbers across the country.

Danfoss has cancelled large Christmas parties for its staff while fashion firm DK Company wants all party attendees to take a Covid-19 test before its seasonal events, media Finans reports.

