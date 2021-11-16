Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Polling stations open for municipal and regional elections

Today is election day in Denmark, including for a very significant number of foreign residents who are eligible to vote. Polling stations are already open at the time of writing and will remain so until 8pm.

If you are voting today, you can check your voting card – which should have arrived in the mail – for details of where and when to vote. If you haven’t received a voting card but are eligible, you can go to polling stations and vote without it as long as you have identification.

More details in our guide to how to vote in Denmark’s municipal and regional elections as a foreigner.

First-time voters can impact election outcomes

While foreign voters make up 1 in 11 eligible voters in today’s polls, a fifth of all people voting will be doing so for the first time in their local areas, broadcaster DR reports.

These first-time voters can make a significant impact on the outcome and also add an element of unpredictability to proceedings, an elections analyst told the broadcaster.

First-time voters in municipalities include those who have never voted before and those who have moved municipality since the last election.

Which municipalities are set for exciting election nights?

Close outcomes could see mayoral posts change hands in a number of municipalities this evening. Frederiksberg, Copenhagen and Vejle are among larger municipalities which are usually considered safe seats for their respective mayors but expected to have closer races this time around.

Bornholm, Esbjerg and Kolding are among unpredictable locations, according to DR’s analysis.

Covid-19 safety measures in place for voters

Authorities yesterday spoke about a number of safety measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic which will be in place for today’s elections.

Hand sanitizer, social distancing and outside polling booths will all be features of the elections in an effort to keep turnout high despite a concerning Covid-19 curve.

“Municipalities are extremely well prepared and almost all voters are vaccinated. It’s therefore safe and secure to vote tomorrow,” interior minister Kaare Dybvad said.

Denmark is currently in the midst of a steep wave of new cases of Covid-19, with over 2,000 new cases registered during the last 11 consecutive says and close to 350 people currently admitted to hospital with the virus.

