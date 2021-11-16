Denmark nears 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day

Infections therefore reached their highest number in a day for almost 11 months, according to the official data from the national infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute.

The highest ever daily total, set on December 18th last year, was 4,508 infections.

Shortly after that, Denmark entered a partial lockdown which was not lifted until late winter. However, that was at a time before a significant proportion of the population was vaccinated against Covid-19.

75.5 percent of the Danish population is currently vaccinated against the virus while 77 percent have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the latest official data.

“It looks as if the epidemic is rolling onwards. We are not on the other side of the problems,” University of Copenhagen professor of virology Allan Randrup said.

Friday last week saw the reintroduction of rules requiring a valid Covid-19 health pass or coronapas in certain situations, but it remains too early to assess the impact of that decision, Randrup said.

“We should expect it to take 10 to 14 days from the when measures are introduced before they have an effect on the numbers,” he said.

Monday’s figure of 3,899 positive tests comes from a total of 150,587 PCR tests, giving a positivity rate of 2.59 percent.

371 people in Denmark are currently admitted to hospital with Covid-19.