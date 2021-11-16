Denmark nears 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19 rulesCovid-19 stats

Share this article
A PCR test for Covid-19 being conducted in Aarhus. 3,899 positive cases were registered on November 16th.
A PCR test for Covid-19 being conducted in Aarhus. 3,899 positive cases were registered on November 16th. Photo: Jens Thaysen/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

A total of 3,899 people in Denmark tested positive for Covid-19 up to the latest daily update on Tuesday, the highest figure since December 18th, 2020.

Infections therefore reached their highest number in a day for almost 11 months, according to the official data from the national infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute.

The highest ever daily total, set on December 18th last year, was 4,508 infections.

Shortly after that, Denmark entered a partial lockdown which was not lifted until late winter. However, that was at a time before a significant proportion of the population was vaccinated against Covid-19.

75.5 percent of the Danish population is currently vaccinated against the virus while 77 percent have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the latest official data.

READ ALSO:

“It looks as if the epidemic is rolling onwards. We are not on the other side of the problems,” University of Copenhagen professor of virology Allan Randrup said.

Friday last week saw the reintroduction of rules requiring a valid Covid-19 health pass or coronapas in certain situations, but it remains too early to assess the impact of that decision, Randrup said.

“We should expect it to take 10 to 14 days from the when measures are introduced before they have an effect on the numbers,” he said.

Monday’s figure of 3,899 positive tests comes from a total of 150,587 PCR tests, giving a positivity rate of 2.59 percent.

371 people in Denmark are currently admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Danish local elections: Covid-19 safety measures to be used on polling day

Danish local elections: Covid-19 safety measures to be used on polling day

How many ‘breakthrough’ Covid-19 infections are there in Denmark?

How many ‘breakthrough’ Covid-19 infections are there in Denmark?

Covid-19: Appointments needed for all PCR tests in Denmark from Friday

Covid-19: Appointments needed for all PCR tests in Denmark from Friday

Has Denmark renewed its enthusiasm for Covid-19 vaccination as cases surge?

Has Denmark renewed its enthusiasm for Covid-19 vaccination as cases surge?

Denmark again breaks 2021 record for number of new Covid-19 infections

Denmark reinstates coronapas at restaurants, bars and events

IN NUMBERS: The current status of the Covid-19 epidemic in Denmark

Why is ‘critical threat’ status of Covid-19 important in Denmark?