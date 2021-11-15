Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Information on Covid-19 safety measures for local elections

The government, health authorities and labour organisations are scheduled this morning to brief on measures which will be used to reduce Covid-19 risks during tomorrow’s local elections.

A number of guidelines and recommendations are likely to be announced.

Over 400,000 foreign residents in Denmark are eligible to vote in the elections. We’ll report any relevant updates in an article on our website today.

Traffic police to intensify focus on inattentive drivers

Motorists who drive while using a mobile telephone or similar face an even higher risk than usual of being stopped by police this week.

Law enforcement is to place extra focus on traffic offences which reduce drivers’ attentiveness, the National Police said in a press statement. The initiative is in place until Sunday and will be accompanied by a publicity campaign.

Inattentiveness is a factor in around half of fatal road traffic accidents, according to the police.

Weather: grey and unremarkable start to the week

Grey skies everywhere will probably be the most remarkable feature of today’s weather, unremarkable though that might be. Light drizzle in some areas during the morning will likely dry up by this afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild though fairly typical for the time of year at 7-9 degrees Celsius.

Wind will also be mild but a little fresher on the coasts.

New fund set up to help people struggling to pay heating bills

Around 500,000 households in various parts of Denmark may be offered assistance paying sky-high heating bills this winter, news wire Ritzau reports.

Homes in areas heated by gas boilers or district heating with high gas consumption could see increases in monthly bills of up to 1,000 kroner, Ritzau writes.

The government has announced funds of 100 million kroner to be earmarked to help low income households in affected areas to pay the high bills. Municipalities will be able to apply for the funding.

We’ll have more detail in an article today.

