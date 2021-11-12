Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Coronapas rules take effect

The government earlier this week announced that it was to reinstate rules requiring a valid Covid-19 health pass (coronapas) at restaurants, cafes, nightlife venues and at large events. That comes into effect from today.

This means it will be necessary to show proof you are fully vaccinated, have tested negative for Covid-19 in the last 96 hours or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 6 months.

READ ALSO: Denmark to again require coronapas from Friday

Appointments needed for PCR tests

From today, you must make an appointment in advance before attending for a PCR test at a Danish Covid-19 test centre.

Testing without an appointment has been possible in recent months with demand low, but tests must once again be arranged ahead of time, the Danish Critical Supply Agency (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) announced yesterday.

The change of policy comes in response to increased queuing at test centres.

Additionally, PCR test centres meanwhile no longer offer rapid tests, with this provision now moved back to reopened, privately-operated rapid test providers.

READ ALSO: Appointments needed for all Covid-19 PCR tests in Denmark from Friday

Local elections: How do foreign residents decide who to vote for?

A large proportion of foreigners who live in Denmark can vote in Monday’s municipal and regional elections. But you could be forgiven if you find Denmark’s multiple political parties and consensus system makes it a little bit of a headache to decide who you want to vote for.

The upcoming local elections are about things you have opinions on — from healthcare and schools to noise complaints and alleviating traffic. We spoke to two experts about why foreigners can – and should – make their votes count.

READ ALSO: How to vote as a foreign resident in Denmark’s local elections

Last day for postal voting for local elections

Today is the final deadline for advance voting for Monday’s elections, if you’re unable to make it to a polling station on the day. More on how to do this in our guide.

It should be noted that the Danish word for advance voting, brevstemme or postal voting, is a slight misnomer as in most cases you won’t be dropping your ballot into a post box but will rather hand it in at an official location.

Because of the current Covid-19 situation, the interior ministry has asked municipalities to extend their opening times so that as many people as possible can hand in a vote ahead of election day, broadcaster DR reports.