New 2021 record for number of new Covid-19 infections

A further 3,017 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Denmark on Wednesday, the highest total since December 23rd 2020 and the first time the number has exceeded 3,000 this year.

Requirements for a valid coronapas, Denmark’s Covid-19 health pass, to be shown by guests at restaurants, bars, cafes and at large events will be reinstated from Friday, with the government hoping to avoid the need for more stringent measures.

Meanwhile, appointments for a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine appear to have increased significantly following the announcement Denmark would reinstate its Covid-19 health pass.

Appointments now required for PCR tests

As of tomorrow, it will no longer be possible to turn up to a Danish Covid-19 test centre and get a PCR test without prior appointment.

Testing without an appointment has been possible in recent months with demand low, but tests must once again be arranged ahead of time. Heightened demand for testing has been linked to the incoming coronapas rules. A recent negative coronavirus test can form the basis for a valid coronapas.

The Danish Critical Supply Agency (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) announced the change of policy in a statement in response to increased queuing at test centres, particularly those with no requirement for an appointment.

“By reintroducing an appointment system at all PCR test centres, we can reduce queues and provide a smoother experience for the public,” the agency’s director Lisbet Zilmer-Johns said.

Additionally, PCR test centres will no longer additionally offer rapid tests, with this provision now moved back to reopened, privately-operated rapid test providers.

Companies could again be allowed to demand employees take Covid-19 tests

The Ministry of Employment has invited labour market representatives to discuss the issue of mandatory Covid-19 testing for staff, it said in a statement.

“Corona has unfortunately got a good hold on Denmark. It’s therefore crucial that we keep infections down and for staff to feel comfortable with going to work,” acting employment minister Mattias Tesfaye said in the statement.

Companies are only likely to be allowed to demand employees take tests in certain circumstances in in specific sectors.

Companies were previously permitted to demand staff take coronavirus tests, but that provision expired this month. Some Danish businesses – notably transport giant Maersk – have recently signalled their intention to demand staff are vaccinated.

“(Due to the current increase in infections) it’s relevant to look at whether employers should again be able to require their staff to be tested and show a coronapas when they come to work,” Tesfaye said.

Danish island given award at COP26 summit

The island of Samsø was rewarded by the UN at its Global Climate Action Awards last night, which took place in conjunction with the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Samsø’s municipality has “completely transformed its energy system from fossil fuels to renewable energy, becoming the world’s first renewable energy island” the UN states on its website.

Paris and the metropolitan area of Guadalajara in Mexico were also granted awards.

