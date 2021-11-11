Immigration to Denmark approaches pre-pandemic level

Around 30,000 people moved to Denmark from abroad in the third quarter of 2021. That is 92 percent of the figure for the corresponding quarter in 2019.

Last year saw immigration fall some way below normal levels, with travel and entry restrictions due to Covid-19 having a significant impact on immigration.

“There are indications that immigration is getting back to the same level as before the large decline in 2020,” Statistics Denmark writes.

The majority of immigration to Denmark comes from countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Sweden, the United States and Poland.

Those countries also figure near the top of the list of destinations for people emigrating from Denmark.

Emigration numbers however remain some way below their pre-pandemic levels, according to the Statistics Denmark data.

The third quarter of this year saw 15,576 leave Denmark to live elsewhere, 67 percent of the figure from 2019.

“This is connected to the fact that the tendency to emigrate is high in the early years after immigration – and reduced immigration therefore results in a subsequently reduced emigration,” Statistics Denmark writes.

Denmark’s population stood at 5.87 million people as of October 1st this year. That is the highest number of people ever to have lived in the country and represents an increase of 17,200 compared to the preceding quarter.