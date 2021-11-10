Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Coronapas requirements return on Friday

Rules requiring a valid Covid-19 health pass (coronapas) at bars, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs as well as large events are to take effect in Denmark on Friday after parliamentary approval of the measure.

The move to bring back the coronapas was backed by parliament’s epidemic committee as expected, following the government announcement earlier this week that it wanted to intervene amid a surge in cases and hospitalisations with the virus.

Greenland passes law banning uranium mining

Greenland’s parliament voted yesterday to ban uranium mining and exploration in the vast autonomous territory, following through on a campaign promise from the ruling left-wing party which was elected earlier this year, news wire AFP reports.

The Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party won snap elections in April that were originally triggered by divisions over a controversial uranium and rare earth mining project.

SAS increases flights to United States

Scandinavian airline SAS announced this morning it is to increases services to the United States in a direct response to the end of the US travel ban on foreign tourists.

The United States ended its Covid travel ban on all passengers from November 8th, provided arrivals are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

SAS will offer up to 100 flights per week between the US and Scandinavia during the Christmas and New Year period, the airline said in a press statement.

“It is very gratifying that we can increase the number of flights and offer our customers the chance to finally be able to travel again and experience the other side of the Atlantic, and meet with friends and family,” CCO Karl Sandlund said.

SAS operates flights to a number of major United States cities from Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo.

High fuel prices push up Danish inflation

A measure of inflation in Denmark, the Consumer Price Index (Forbrugerprisindekset) increased by 3 percent more in October compared to the same month in 2020, according to new data from Statistics Denmark reported by news wire Ritzau.

The index takes into account observed price changes on a wide range of goods and services including milk, electricity, rent and air tickets.

Prices for electricity and fuel are the primary drivers for inflation in 2021.

Electricity has become 26.7 percent more costly in Denmark over the last year, according to the Statistics Denmark figures.

