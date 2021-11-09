Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

<p><strong>Parliament committee likely to green light government call for coronapas </strong></p><p>The government last night announced it wants to reintroduce rules requiring a valid coronapas (Covid-19 health pass) at bars, restaurants, nightclubs and large events, amid surging cases of the coronavirus in Denmark.</p><p>Covid-19 will again be classified as a critical threat to society, a status it had until September this year.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211108/breaking-danish-government-expected-to-back-move-for-return-of-covid-19-restrictions/">Danish government confirms plan to reintroduce coronapas</a></strong></p><p>Parliament’s epidemic committee is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss the issue. For the status of Covid-19 to be changed to critical, and for coronapas rules to be reimplemented, a majority in parliament must not oppose the change.</p><p>As such, the committee, which has representation from all of the parliamentary parties, has a key role in enabling the coronapas to be reinstated.</p><p>The government’s left wing allies – the Red Green Alliance, Social Liberal and Socialist People’s parties – confirmed late on Monday they backed the government’s intention to upgrade Covid-19 to “critical threat” status, meaning it will get the overall support of the committee barring unforeseen developments.</p><p>Majority support for the coronapas also looks a foregone conclusion, with the opposition Liberal (Venstre) party confirming to broadcaster DR it is in support of both decisions.</p><p>We’ll publish new articles with any developments on our website today.</p><p><strong>Outdoor voting to be offered at local elections</strong></p><p>Provisions to cast a ballot outdoors will be made available at next week’s municipal and regional elections for those who feel uncomfortable with doing so inside due to the current high incidence of Covid-19.</p><p>Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed at a press briefing on Monday that outdoors voting would be offered at poll stations across the country for the November 16th elections.</p><p>She also said poll stations would ensure adequate cleaning and that hand sanitizer was available.</p><p>“You are also welcome to bring a facemask and your own pen, if you are most comfortable with this,” Frederiksen said.</p><p>Over 400,000 foreign nationals, including non-EU citizens, are eligible to vote in the local elections.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211108/local-elections-voters-in-denmark-including-foreigners-to-receive-ballots-this-week/">Local elections: Voters in Denmark (including foreigners) to receive ballots this week</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211006/how-to-vote-by-post-as-a-foreign-resident-in-denmarks-local-elections/">How to vote as a foreign resident in Denmark’s local elections</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211102/how-many-foreigners-can-vote-in-denmarks-local-elections/">How many foreigners can vote in Denmark’s local elections?</a></strong></li></ul><p><strong>Exports hit record level in September</strong></p><p>Exports of goods and services from Denmark were at their highest ever level in September and 4.6 percent higher than in August, according to new Statistics Denmark figures.</p><p>The transport sector, in which Maersk is a huge contributor to Danish export revenues, played a large role in the growth, news wire Ritzau reports.</p>
please let parliament vote for the return of the coronapas, i know of a few people who frequent my local bar that hav`nt been vaccinated. dont get me wrong, i do believe this is the choice of each individual but i think common sense prevails here. after all it is fact that the vaccination does slow down the spread of covid 19…..