Health minister asks committee to review status of Covid-19 epidemic

Health minister Magnus Heunicke on Friday asked parliament’s epidemic commission to review the current status of the Covid-19 epidemic in Denmark, potentially upgrading it from “infectious disease” to “critical threat” to society.

The distinction is relevant because Danish law now requires an epidemic to have the latter status for the government to be able to introduce restrictions like face mask mandates, assembly limits and lockdowns as well as coronapas (Covid-19 health pass) requirements.

The commission includes representatives from health authorities, the police and four ministries. Although Heunicke asked the commission to look at the issue on Friday, it is unclear when it will pronounce its position.

Once it the commission has addressed the issue, the parliamentary epidemic committee (udvalg in Danish, not to be confused with the commission, kommission) can discuss whether to reimplement “critical status”.

Sunday saw the fourth consecutive day with over 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Denmark. 2,416 people tested positivity from 133,504, a test positivity rate of 1.81 percent.

Danish People’s Party cancel local campaigning due to high Covid incidence

The Danish People’s Party has decided to partially cancel campaigning for upcoming municipal elections in Odsherred and Vordingborg over the current high level of Covid-19 in circulation.

Local DF politicians in both areas will generally not take part in indoors campaign events, according to reports.

“We really regret having to do it but we simply can’t stand the thought of potentially being a source of infection when we take part in so many debates with so many people,” DF mayoral candidate for Odsherred Julie Jacobsen, who is also an elected representative on the Region Zealand health board, told broadcaster DR.

There are no rules requiring parties cancel parts of their campaigns due to Covid-19 infection rates.

Supermarket to ask warehouse staff to show coronapas

Staff at the Horsens warehouse of supermarket chain Rema 1000 are to be asked to show a coronapas Covid-19 health pass after 10 employees last week tested positive for the virus, news wire Ritzau writes.

“It’s a big workplace, and infections can spread quickly,” head of communications Jonas Schrøder said.

The coronapas is used to document a recent negative Covid-19 test or immunity aganst the virus due to vaccination or recent recovery from infection.

