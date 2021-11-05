TELL US: Which Danish word should the English language adopt?

The authoritative dictionary of the Danish language, Den Danske Ordbog, has been updated with 214 new words.

As is usually the case when new words are added to the Danish dictionary, a significant number are popular English loan words.

This year’s additions include cringe, disrupte (‘to disrupt’ with Danish grammar), snooze and gamechanger (contracted into a single word grammatically in Danish).

But what Danish word do you think the English language would benefit from borrowing the other way? Which Danish word just can’t be boiled down to a succinct English equivalent? Which concept is easier to express in the Nordic tongue? Are there any Danish words you’d just like to be able to say more?

We’d love to hear your thoughts — please take a look at the survey below.