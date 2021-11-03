Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Over 400,000 foreigners can vote in local elections

Over 400,000 foreign citizens who live in Denmark – 414,419 to be exact – are eligible to vote in municipal and regional elections on November 16th, according to figures from the interior ministry.

Of the 414,419 international residents who can vote, 221,331 are from EU or Nordic countries. As such, 193,088 non-EU and Nordic residents are also eligible to vote.

This means foreign residents account for around 1 in 11 eligible voters.

Nurses continue industrial action

Danish nurses this morning continue their ongoing protests against a government-enforced collective bargaining agreement, in the form of wildcat strikes.

The strikes are not sanctioned by the nurses’ trade union, DSR, unlike larger strikes that took place during the summer, before the government enforced a collective bargaining agreement that had earlier been rejected in a DSR members’ vote.

Today’s strike at Odense University Hospital involves nurses walking out for one hour before resuming their duties. A labour court has earlier ruled nurses can be docked wages for the unsanctioned strikes.

Denmark to stop financing fossil fuel energy

The Danish state will from the beginning of 2022 end all financial support for projects and activities that boost fossil fuels in energy sectors abroad, the climate and energy ministry announced in a statement this morning.

This means that no Danish state funding will be used to support the use of fossil fuels abroad, including through funding to support exports.

“We must push the world in a green direction, not a black one,” climate minister Dan Jørgensen said in the statement, referring to the use of the term sort energi (black energy) in Danish to describe fossil fuel energy.

Nato general secretary in Denmark

The general secretary of Nato, former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg, arrives in Denmark on an official visit today and will meet with Queen Margrethe at the royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

Stoltenberg will also meet with the defence secretary, Trine Bramsen, and participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Kastellet, the military barracks in Copenhagen. He will then participate in a press briefing with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.