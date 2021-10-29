Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Health minister to brief parties on coronavirus situation

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has summoned other party representatives to a briefing today to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Denmark.

Infection numbers have risen sharply this week and the minister said on Wednesday that testing would be upscaled. He also said the more of the population must be vaccinated in order to ward off the need for restrictions.

Spokespersons from at least three other parties – the Red Green Alliance, Danish People’s Party and Conservative Party – this week expressed their opposition to the return of coronavirus restrictions.

Two men arrested for smash-and-grab burglary of Copenhagen department store

Two men were late last night brought into police custody as suspects in a spectacular burglary at upmarket department store Illum in Copenhagen in May this year.

Earlier police statements confirmed that burglars rammed a vehicle through the store’s entry on the night of May 11th before making off with several watches of unknown value.

They then used a scooter to flee to Slotsholmskanalen, the canal opposite the Christiansborg parliament building, where an accomplice in a high-speed rigid inflatable boat helped them make their final escape.

Specific charges against the detained men are unclear at the current stage.

Local politician leaves party over racism conviction

Steen Jensen, a local politician in the Norddjurs municipality, has handed in his Danish People’s Party (DF )membership after it emerged he had been convicted under Denmark’s racism laws.

Jensen was last year found guilty of racism for writing in a Facebook post that “Islam is murdering away all over Europe”.

The DF party secretary Steen Thomsen said that Jensen had not communicated clearly over the post and subsequent conviction.

“He initially gave a completely different explanation of the post and conviction he was given,” Thomsen told TV2.

“I’ve spoken to Steen Jensen and he can see this is over the line, and he has withdrawn from the party so as not to damage it,” he also said.

Not all ministries delete texts

With Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen facing questions over automatic deletion of her SMS messages in connection with the ongoing mink inquiry, it emerged yesterday that other ministries do not have the same deletion policy as the PM.

The Foreign Ministry, Transport Ministry and Justice Ministry all confirmed that their ministers’ telephones do not delete texts, broadcaster DR reported. The Ministry for Elderly and Social Care said that minister Astrid Krag’s phone is set to only store text for a limited period.

An official inquiry into the government’s decision last year to cull far farm minks requested access to Frederiksen’s cell phone text messages and those of three close advisers.

However, the prime minister said they no longer existed as her phone setting automatically deleted them after 30 days.

