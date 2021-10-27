Denmark registers most Covid-19 infections in a day since January

Covid-19 stats

A file photo of Covid-19 test samples in Denmark. The Nordic country on October 27th 2021 recorded its highest number of daily positive tests for the virus since January.
A file photo of Covid-19 test samples in Denmark. The Nordic country on October 27th 2021 recorded its highest number of daily positive tests for the virus since January. Photo: Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix
A total of 1,871 new infections with Covid-19 were registered in Denmark on Wednesday.

The figure represents the highest daily total since January this year. That month saw the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus in the Nordic country, with over 900 people admitted to hospital in its early weeks.

It is also a notable increase compared to daily totals over the last week, which have generally been in the range 1,100-1,400.

“This is evidence that the epidemic is developing again domestically, but it is probably still doing so very locally,” said Hans Jørn Kolmos, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Southern Denmark.

Kolmos cited west Copenhagen municipality Ishøj, which has the highest infection rate across the country currently combined with a low vaccination rate.

“There’s no doubt that what we’re seeing right now is an epidemic among the unvaccinated,” the professor said.

“There are of course many vaccinated people who are hospitalised (with Covid-19), but we must remember here that should always see this in relation to how large a part of the population actually is vaccinated,” he said.

The 1,871 positive tests come from a total of 94,920 PCR tests for the coronavirus. That gives a test positivity rate of 1.99 percent.

The number of tests taken is itself the highest since the summer, when demand was higher due to coronapas rules in place at the time combined with lower vaccination coverage.

Patients with Covid-19 at Danish hospitals numbered 200 on Wednesday. This also represents an increase. The total on Tuesday was 195 and it was under 100 at the beginning of October.

But the numbers are not currently at a level which can strain hospitals, Kolmos said.

“We are nowhere near the health service reaching peak capacity,” he noted.

Over 4.4 million people in Denmark are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, corresponding to 75.1 percent of the population.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke on Tuesday called for more of the population to get vaccinated to ward off a potential return of restrictions to limit the virus during the winter.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Danish health minister says more vaccinations needed to avoid return of restrictions

