Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Experts call for more Covid-19 testing as case numbers increase

Rapid Covid-19 test centres, which were operated by private companies, were earlier in October as testing for the coronavirus was scaled down. That decision was made as the demand for tests dropped due to high vaccination rates and the lifting of coronapas requirements.

But with the number of daily registered cases of the virus again increasing, experts have called for testing to be stepped up again.

“Test activity has proven to be valuable because you can break chains of infection and you can also catch people who maybe aren’t aware they’re infected,” Jan Pravsgaard Christensen, professor in infectious immunology at the University of Copenhagen, told news wire Ritzau.

Daily infections have been over 1,000 for the last six consecutive days.

Court case against company accused of selling fuel to Syria

Court proceedings begin in Odense today against firm Dan-Bunkering, which is accused of selling jet fuel to Syria via Russian intermediaries. This is against the law due to sanctions against the regime in Damascus.

A director of the company and a holding company, Bunker Holding, also face charges. Prosecution authorities are seeking a prison sentence for the director.

Lorry falls of ferry and into fjord

A lorry ended in the Limfjorden waterway after rolling off the Hvalpsund-Sundsøre ferry Mary this morning, newspaper Ekstra Bladet and broadcaster DR report.

Nobody was injured in the incident. According to DR, the driver of the truck in question left the handbrake off and was unable to reach the vehicle in time when he saw it rolling towards the ferry’s ramp.

Local rescue services told Ekstra Bladet that the vehicle fell into the water about 150 off the coast on the way into Hvalpslund. All ferry departures on the route on Tuesday have subsequently been cancelled.

The ferry, which can carry 30 cars or two lorries and 14 cars, takes around ten minutes to make the crossing.

Grey beginning to Tuesday but sunny afternoon forecast

Murky clouds and drizzly in many parts of the country this morning are forecast to get an upgrade later on.

Clearer weather is expected to roll in from the west, resulting in some sun this afternoon.

Isolated showers are still likely, however, so don’t leave your umbrella at home. Temperatures will be around 10-13 degrees Celsius.