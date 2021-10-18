Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Airlines to drop face mask requirements

Several airlines operating in Scandinavia said last week they would lift requirements for passengers to wear face masks on some routes. Those changes take effect today.

Passengers on domestic flights or flights within Scandinavia with SAS and Norwegian will no longer have to wear a mask. Norwegian low cost airlines Flyr and Widerøe will also lift face mask requirements, Norwegian news wire NTB reported on Friday.

Although some flights will therefore no longer need the use of a mask on board, passengers will still need to wear them in airports. That is because of a joint agreement between European airports to maintain unified rules.

Electric rental scooters return to Copenhagen

A common sight on the streets of Copenhagen and other Danish cities in 2019 and 2020, electric scooters are set for a comeback under new traffic regulations.

The trial scheme which provided for their use first time around was not renewed. The scooters elicited concerns over safety and the environment, while police also cracked down on intoxicated riders.

A new agreement between Copenhagen Municipality and operating companies now allows them to be put back into use. The new rules are stricter than those used previously. The scooters cannot be parked in the Inner City (Indre By) and companies are also banned from collecting them in that zone.

House sales lose momentum after boom during corona crisis

There are more signs adding to evidence that the Danish housing market is entering a cool off after prices shot up during the coronavirus crisis.

Estate agents are now experience a notably lower demand, according to data released by housing media Boligsiden.

July, August and September saw 23 percent fewer homes sold than in the second quarter of 2021 and 28 percent lower than the first quarter.

Former PM Rasmussen reveals elements of new party platform

Ex-PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s newly-founded party the Moderates recently met requirements to run in the next election, but Rasmussen has so far given little away about the party’s potential candidates or platform.

But the former Liberal party leader’s new book, released today, gives away some snippets of possible Moderate policies, newspaper Politiken reports.

In the book, Rasmussen writes that profits from property sales should be taxable and that he wants to reduce the state student grant, SU.