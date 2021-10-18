Electric rental scooters return to Copenhagen: These are the new rules

After Copenhagen Municipality last year declined to extend trial rules allowing operating companies to rent out the scooters in the city, the first two-wheeled machines will roll out again on Monday under new rules.

But they can no longer be picked up or left in the Inner City (Indre By) or parts of the popular ‘bridge quarters’ (brokvarterer) of Vesterbro and Østerbro.

Those areas are considered to be densely populated parts of the city, and therefore out of bound for dropping off scooters under the new terms.

Scooters left in banned zones can result in a 338 kroner fine for the operating company, which can be passed on to users.

The new provisions adopted by the city council allow for 3,200 electric scooters operated by 2-4 companies, broadcaster DR reports.

The scooters must be parked in 240 designated parking zones in areas not defined as densely populated. This means the entire Inner City and parts of Vesterbro, Østerbro, Christianshavn and Amager are out of bounds for leaving the scooters.

Users may still drive the scooters in those areas and park them temporarily with the meter running, however.

Additionally, helmets will be compulsory for drivers of electric scooters from January next year.

Two parking attendants have been appointed by Copenhagen Municipality to check for incorrect parking of the scooters.

“There’s a battle for space in the city area. And when there are things like outdoors serving (at restaurants) and many people, we’ve said there’s not enough space to rent out scooters in those areas,” city councillor Marcus Vesterager told DR.

Operators – termed ‘transport service’ by the municipality – must apply to Copenhagen Municipality for permits to rent their scooters in the city. Two companies, Voi and Bolt, have so far been approved, DR reports.

The latter company is planning to place 800 scooters at the 240 locations permitted by the city, the broadcaster writes.

Bolt public policy manager Christian Thomassen told DR the company was pleased that the city was “showing confidence in us” by allowing the scooters to return.

“We’ve hired staff to ensure (incorrect parking of scooters) doesn’t happen. And we also have technology that helps us to see if a scooter has fallen over so we can respond and stand it up again,” ensuring the two-wheelers do not occupy extra public space, Thomassen also said.

It will also not be possible to rent the scooters at night during the weekend, he added.