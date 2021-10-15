Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

New Covid-19 travel rules take effect

Relaxed rules for travel out of Denmark, backed by a parliamentary majority earlier this week, take effect today.

One of the most important changes sees the end of the colour coded ‘traffic light’ system by which the foreign ministry guidelines for travel to countries around the world was aligned with the Covid-19 infection situation in those countries.

As of today, that system is revoked and the ministry guidelines return to being purely security-based. This also means no more colour guideline changes will be published on Friday afternoons, something we have been used to reporting each week for a while now.

New rules for travel into Denmark take effect later this month, on October 25th.

Airlines to drop face mask requirements

Several airlines operating in Scandinavia are to lift requirements for passengers to wear face masks on some routes from Monday, news wire Ritzau reports.

Passengers on domestic flights or flights within Scandinavia with SAS and Norwegian will no longer have to wear a mask.

Norwegian low cost airlines Flyr and Widerøe are also set to lift face mask requirements according to Norwegian news wire NTB.

Road directorate warns of heavy traffic

The Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) expects heavy traffic at major motorway exits near larger cities, as well as on the western section of the Funen motorway E20, where ongoing roadworks to widen the motorway currently means there are sections with reduced speed limits.

With the scheduled autumn break for many sectors beginning today, more cars are expected to take longer journeys over the weekend.

Over 10,000 register Covid-19 as occupational injury

New data from Labour Market Insurance (Arbejdsmarkedets Erhvervssikring) show that more than 10,000 people in Denmark have registered occupational injuries caused by Covid-19.

More than half of those claims came from people who work in the healthcare sector, such as hospital and care home staff.

Others to register occupational injuries related to the coronavirus work at schools, abattoirs and for the police, according to Ritzau. 72 percent of claims came from women.