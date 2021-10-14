Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Danish citizen charged with deadly Norway bow and arrow attack

An appalling fatal bow and arrow attack in Norwegian town Kongsberg last night was committed by a Danish national, police in Norway have confirmed.

“The man is a Danish citizen, but lives in Kongsberg,” police said in a statement.

“We decided to confirm this information because many rumours were circulating on social networks about the perpetrator of the attack, some [implicating] people who have no connection with these serious acts,” they added.

Norwegian police had earlier indicated that the suspect had acted alone and could not rule out terrorism. Five people died in the attack with two injured.

Danish municipalities plagued by hackers

Three in four municipalities in Denmark say they are being increasingly targeted by hackers, according to a survey conducted by broadcaster DR.

A particularly bad example involves the Høje-Taastrup municipality west of Copenhagen, from which scammers managed to transfer 180,000 kroner to bank accounts in the Netherlands.

The Danish Centre for Cybersecurity has urged municipalities to ramp up their digital defences.

Climate change council wants electric lorries

The Danish Council on Climate Change (Klimarådet) has called for goods transport to switch to battery-driven vehicles, saying this could make a significant contribution to reducing emissions in Denmark.

The council makes the recommendation in a new report released this morning.

In the report, the climate council ask the government to push for battery-driven goods vehicles in coming years. A number of other recommendations are also made.

Tour de France route to be presented, including Danish stages

The Danish stages of the Tour de France have been long in the making and delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the routes for next year’s tour – including the stages which will go through Denmark – are to be officially presented today.

Three stages of the 2022 tour will take place in Denmark. Crown Prince Frederik and five local mayors will be involved at the presentations today.

Covid-19 daily infections highest since September 1st

Yesterday saw 789 new infections with Covid-19 registered in Denmark. That is the highest figure since September 1st.

But low hospitalisation numbers and high vaccination coverage means that increasing infections – inevitable during the coming cold months – are not a cause for concern in isolation, a senior medic told DR.

The total number of Covid-19 patients at Danish hospitals remains under 100 and has been at this low level for several weeks.

“Overall it looks fine and stable and I think we have good control of the epidemic,” senior consultant at Bispebjerg Hospital’s intensive care unit Christian Wamberg told DR.

“But we do expect an increase in hospitalisations. We expect to see those who are not vaccinated at hospitals. It’s also the unvaccinated, younger people under 50 who we are seeing now,” he added.