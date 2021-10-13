Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Covid-19 travel restrictions to be simplified and made more lenient

Domestic coronavirus restrictions were lifted some time ago, and a plan to further ease restrictions on travel into Denmark will begin to take effect later this week.

That is after a broad majority of parliament yesterday agreed on “significant easing and simplification of travel restrictions”.

Amongst other things, the deal means the end of Covid-19 border control by police, restriction-free entry for vaccinated people from EU, Schengen and OECD countries, and simpler rules for unvaccinated people.

Danish artist hires lawyers to reclaim Hong Kong Tiananmen statue



The Danish artist behind a Hong Kong sculpture mourning those killed in Tiananmen Square has instructed a lawyer to secure his work and bring it overseas after the city’s flagship university ordered its sudden removal, news wire AFP reports.

The eight-metre high “Pillar of Shame” by Jens Galschiøt has sat on the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China.

It features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Last week Hong Kong’s oldest university ordered it to be removed by 5pm on Wednesday citing “legal advice” as authorities crack down on dissent.

New academy for prison officers to open in southeast Denmark

An acute shortage of prison officers in Denmark has led to a campaign to urge more people to take up the job and the opening of a new training academy, which will be located in the southeastern part of the country.

The new school will add to two existing academies in Juelsminde in East Jutland and Birkerød, North Zealand.

Shorter travelling distances will encourage more people in southern Denmark to train at the new school it is hoped. The exact municipality in which it will be placed is as yet undecided.

Denmark qualify for men’s football World Cup

A tight 1-0 win over Austria at Parken stadium in Copenhagen was all Denmark’s men’s team needed last night to seal qualification to next winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Denmark qualified with two matches still to play in their group, becoming one of the first European teams to secure their spot at the tournament. They have won eight games out of eight and scored 27 goals without conceding so far during the qualification phase.

Such outstanding form is enough to create optimism that the team can continue to build on this year’s memorable run to the semi-finals of the European Championships.