Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Government to present proposal for housing plan

The new parliamentary session is underway after last week’s reopening, and a stream of government proposals and plans is likely in coming weeks. An agreement with labour market organisations was announced last week, with a handful of proposals that could impact foreign residents.

Housing minister Kaare Dybvad Bek will today present a plan to spend over a billion kroner increasing subsidised housing in Copenhagen. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during parliament’s opening that the capital must become more accessible to people in lower income groups.

READ ALSO: How the cost of renting an apartment in Copenhagen compares to other cities in Denmark

‘Corona effect’ on house prices fades

Denmark’s housing market now resembles pre-coronavirus conditions with price increases having settled to a lower level than they were at during the crisis, news wire Ritzau reports.

September saw the sale prices of houses and apartments increase by 0.3 percent compared to August, Ritzau writes based on data from property site Boligsiden.

Price increases for houses in apartments in recent months are similar to those seen throughout the last decade, an expert said.

“We are now arriving at a housing market that is like the one we know,” said Nykredit housing economist Mira Lie Nielsen.

Fuel prices hit highest-ever level

Filling your car up with fuel in Denmark is now more expensive than ever before.

The consumer price for petrol was last Thursday set at 13.99 kroner per litre, beating the previous all-time record from 2012.

The numbers were published by Drivkraft Danmark yesterday and reported by Finans.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s energy prices hit highest level for nine years

Curried herring product recalled after glass found inside jar

Curried herring (karrysild) is something of an acquired taste if you’re not a Danish native, in our humble opinion of course. But should you have recently purchased the Princip Karrysild product, made by Tenax Sild and sold in Bilka and Føtex, do not open it (even if you like it).

The product has been recalled after a consumer found a piece of glass in a jar. The batch in question has a best before date of February 16th 2022.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) advises against eating the product.