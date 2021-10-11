Danish Covid-19 treatment approved for human trials

The potential new medicine is in the form of a solution which must be inhaled after contraction of Covid-19 and fights respiratory infections. Upcoming trials on healthy human subjects were confirmed by Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet in a statement.

“Although several vaccine options are now in use against Covid-19, there’s still a need for new and different treatment methods which are particularly aimed at patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19,” said Thomas Bjarnshold, professor at the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Rigshospitalet and the Department of Immunology and Microbiology and the University of Copenhagen.

The treatment could potentially also be used against other conditions including pneumonia, influenza and tuberculosis.

Norwegian company SoftOx is a partner in the development of the treatment.

It would normally be administered to people shortly after they have been exposed to the coronavirus, Bjansholt said.

“When you have been exposed, have just tested positive and have begun to get symptoms, our treatment will be able to deactivate virus and help the immune system to prevent hospitalisation and serious symptoms,” he said.

The researcher added the treatment could be an option in countries with low vaccine coverage.

The newly-approved testing phase on healthy humans is expected to be completed at the beginning of next year, Bjarnsholt said.

“If there are no side effects (on triallists) we will a begin phase 2 study on Covid patients soon after,” he said.

“This is something we’ve worked on for a long time. So it’s fantastic we can now test it on people,” he added.