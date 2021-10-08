Denmark makes Sweden green in update to Covid-19 travel guidelines

Sweden, along with Portugal and Liechtenstein move to green status in updated travel guidelines issued by the Danish foreign ministry on Friday.

The change, which takes effect on Saturday at 4pm, means that Danish residents who have not yet been vaccinated will no longer need to get tested on their return from travel to those countries.

Some regions of Sweden were already green, but the whole country now moves to the least restricted status.

The main difference for residents of Sweden, Portugal or Liechtenstein travelling to Denmark is that they will no longer be required to take a new Covid-19 test after entry to Denmark.

This also applies from people travelling from regions of France and Greece which also moved to green status in Friday’s update. The regions in question are Occitanie, Grand Est and Corsica in France; and the North Aegean Sea including Chios, Lesbos and Samos (Aegean Islands) in Greece.

They will still need to show proof of vaccination or prior infection, or a negative Covid-19 test before entering Denmark (less than 72 hours old for PCR tests, or less than 48 hours old for rapid tests).

If you come to Denmark by air, you can get a free rapid test in the arrivals lounge, between departing your plane and passing through customs.

The chart below from the Danish authorities sums up how entry requirements change depending on the country of departure.

Lithuania moves to yellow in Friday’s update. When travelling to Denmark from a yellow country, Danish residents who are not vaccinated or immune through previous infection (and must therefore take a Covid-19 test before travel) are required to get a test after entry.

Non-Danish citizens or residents are required to show a negative coronavirus test at border control.

Fully vaccinated residents of Denmark can now travel to most of the world, including to countries designated orange, under the traffic light classification used by Danish authorities.

Fully vaccinated people from orange countries may enter Denmark without any requirement to take a Covid-19 test before or after arrival or to isolate. Unvaccinated people from orange countries who have conferred immunity due to previous infection with Covid-19 are likewise not required to test or isolate but, unlike vaccinated people, must provide a worthy purpose for travelling to Denmark (this does not include tourism). Worthy purpose requirements do not apply to Danish nationals or people resident in Denmark.

Detailed information about worthy purposes can be found here and on Denmark’s travel restrictions system here.

The foreign ministry continues to advise against travel to countries which have stricter entry rules than those which Denmark applies to those countries.

Such countries currently include Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore.

Denmark’s foreign ministry normally updates is travel guidelines for EU and Schengen countries on Friday afternoons based on updated infection rates provided by the national infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute.

