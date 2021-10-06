Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

MitID replaces NemID

The new secure digital identification system used by all residents in Denmark, MitID, launches today, marking the beginning of the end for Nem ID.

The most significant change is arguably the end of the physical code card still used by many with NemID. The new system will be entirely digital with some exceptions for elderly people or those without smartphones or otherwise unable to use the app.

MitID is to be rolled out in phases with the first 70,000 people to begin using the app today.

Foreign residents in Denmark are currently unable to make the switch because it requires an ID update using a Danish passport.

The Danish Agency for Digitisation previously told us a solution was on the way for this and that NemID can continue to be used in the meantime.

Road authority takes over driving tests

The Danish Road Safety Authorities (Færdselsstyrelsen) today takes over responsibility for driving tests from the police.

Authorities hope the switch will help to reduce current long waiting times for tests.

Terror charges pressed against three women in Syrian camps

Three women with 14 women between them have secretly been put on terrorism charges prior to being extracted from the detention camps, broadcaster DR reports.

The government has agreed to repatriate the women, who have Danish citizenship, from the Kurdish-run camps, which are used to house former Isis militants and sympathisers. Conditions in the camps are said to be highly damaging for children.

Danish authorities decided earlier this year that terror charges could be brought again the women, with court proceedings taking place behind “double closed doors”, DR writes. The broadcaster has since been given access to the charge sheets.

Copenhagen restaurants take top two places on world’s best list

Restaurant Noma was given the number one spot as the new World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced last night. Geranium was awarded second place.

The world’s two best restaurants are therefore both located in Copenhagen, according to the prestigious awards given by Restaurant Magazine.

Noma and Geranium were numbers two and five respectively on the previous edition of the list from 2019.

No stranger to the title, Noma was previously placed at the top of the list in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Raw sumak, bear and reindeer brain are currently among delicacies on Noma’s menu, according to social media posts seen by The Local.