Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

‘Almost one in five’ in Denmark drinks excessively

Over 860,000 people on Denmark drink more than the recommended amount, news wire Ritzau writes based on data from a YouGov survey conducted on behalf of organisations Alkohol & Samfund and Trygfonden.

The number is increasing with almost 20 percent of the adult population consuming more than what the Danish Health Authority calls the “risk threshold”.

Additionally, two in three people in the survey said they found it difficult to talk to those close to them about their possible excessive drinking.

The survey is based on answers from a representative sample of 2,002 people aged between 30 and 65.

Pandora papers reveal Paraguayan fortune deposited at Danish bank

The Pandora papers, a major leak of offshore data, were reported in international media on Sunday evening, revealing hidden assets of some of the world’s most powerful people.

The leak has not bypassed Denmark, with the papers showing that, for at least 10 years up to 2018, an unusually large fortune belonging to wealthy Paraguayan car importer Genaro Peña was deposited at a now-closed Swiss branch of Jyske Bank.

The size of the fortune has raised suspicions, according to newspaper Politiken, which reported the story along with newspaper Berlingske and broadcaster DR.

Danish media have received details of the papers via international journalism network ICIJ.

We’ll have more on this story in an article today.

New rules for travel from Denmark to UK

Today heralds a relaxation of the UK government’s travel rules for arrivals from the EU, but those making the trip should aware that there are still restrictions and testing requirements in place.

The UK government is doing away with its amber list and having only green or red – all European countries are on the green list.

For countries like Denmark who were on the green list under the old system, the rules remain the same for fully vaccinated arrivals but have become more strict for those who are not vaccinated.

Full detail on the changes can be found here.

Meanwhile, if you’re amongst the almost 50,000 people in Denmark who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson, jab, you’ve probably received an invitation to receive a booster vaccination.

A booster Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 jab given to people originally inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could throw recognition of their vaccination status into doubt when travelling abroad, the Danish foreign ministry warned last week.

Full detail here.

Weather: Rain in Jutland, clouds over Zealand

Sunday was a bit of a washout weather wise, and more showers are forecast to move across Jutland from the southwest today.

There is a chance the rainy spells could be interspersed with some sun, however.

Although the eastern part of Denmark is likely to stay dry, skies will be more consistently grey throughout the day, according to DMI’s forecast.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 degrees Celsius.