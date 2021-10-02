Spain and Italy upgraded to ‘green’ in latest Danish travel guidelines

The change means that Danish residents who have not yet been vaccinated will no longer need to get tested on their return from holiday.

The main difference for residents of Italy or Spain travelling to Denmark is that they will no longer be required to take a new Covid-19 test after entry to Denmark.

They will still need to show proof of vaccination or prior infection, or a negative Covid-19 test before entering Denmark (less than 72 hours old for PCR tests, or less than 48 hours old for rapid tests).

If you come to Denmark by air, you can get a free rapid test in the arrivals lounge, between departing your plane and passing through customs.

The chart below from the Danish authorities sums up how entry requirements change depending on the country of departure.

In the press release announcing the change, Denmark’s foreign ministry explained that the “orange” travel guideline should only be interpreted as advice not to travel to a country for Danish residents who are not yet fully vaccinated.

“As a fully vaccinated Danish tourist, you can travel to most orange countries, however, not to all countries,” the release explained. “Several have significant entry restrictions for Danish tourists, even if they have been vaccinated.”

It cited China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand as examples, while pointing out that Thailand made an exception for the island of Phuket, which is open to the fully vaccinated.

READ ALSO: Travel update: Denmark changes Sweden to yellow in latest guidelines

The Centre-Val de Loire, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Hauts-de-France, Pays de la Loire, Brittany, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions in France also change from “yellow” to “green” on Saturday, as do the Møre and Romsdal, Vestfold and Telemark and Agder regions of Norway, and the south of Sweden.

The Portuguese holiday island of Madeira also changes to “green”.