Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

<p><strong>Denmark looks unlikely to hit Covid-19 vaccination target</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Although it has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe, it is unlikely Denmark will hit its own target of inoculating 90 percent of people over the age of 12 by October 1st.</p><p>As of today, 87 percent of eligible people (over 12 years old) in the country have received at least a first dose of a vaccine, around 150,000 people short.</p><p><strong>Unemployment continues to shrink</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Unemployment levels have been falling throughout the period following the post-lockdown reopening, and the trend shows no sign of slowing.</p><p>The number of people out of work fell by 5,600 to a total of 101,300 between July and August, according to seasonally-corrected data from Statistics Denmark.</p><p>That brings unemployment to its lowest number since January 2009.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210909/why-does-denmark-have-so-many-job-vacancies/">Why does Denmark have so many job vacancies?</a></strong><strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Meanwhile, economic growth exceeds expectations</strong></p><p>The very same lifting of lockdown which kicked unemployment into a downward trend has also been credited with putting rocket fuel in the burners of the economy.</p><p>An estimate for economic growth during the second quarter of this year has been raised after an earlier projection proved too low, revised Statistics Denmark figures show.</p><p>GDP is now estimated to have grown by 2.8 percent in the second quarter. The earlier estimate was 2.3 percent.</p><p><strong>New climate plan ‘unacceptable’: critics</strong></p><p>Critics including researchers and parliamentary allies say new a climate action plan presented by the government yesterday fails to address the most acute climate needs by setting down a plan to reach 2025 targets, newspaper <a href="https://www.information.dk/indland/2021/09/uacceptabelt-regeringen-opfylder-danmarks-2025-maal-nye-klimaprogram?utm_source=Dagbladet+Information&utm_campaign=443bb9c0f7-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_09_30_05_36&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b2b560927b-443bb9c0f7-417028078&mc_cid=443bb9c0f7&mc_eid=a9769ac1ac" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dagbladet Information</a> writes.</p><p>Although the plan is the government’s first to set out a specific roadmap for Denmark’s climate action, the lack of answers on 2025 targets could leave the country with too little time to hit shorter term goals, according to experts.</p><p>Red Green Alliance party spokesperson Peder Hvelplund said the failure to live up to 2025 targets in the programme was “completely unacceptable”.</p><p>We’ll have detail on the contents of the government plan in an article today.</p><p><strong>New 3D crossing in place in Aarhus</strong></p><p>Pedestrians in Aarhus can now 'float' their way over a new crossing painted to appear three dimensional to oncoming cars and bicycles.</p><p>The first of three such crossings to be trialled in the city was installed yesterday on the Mejlgade street.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210914/aarhus-announces-floating-3d-pedestrian-crossings/"><strong>Read more in our earlier report.</strong></a></p>
