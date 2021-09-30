Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Denmark looks unlikely to hit Covid-19 vaccination target

Although it has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe, it is unlikely Denmark will hit its own target of inoculating 90 percent of people over the age of 12 by October 1st.

As of today, 87 percent of eligible people (over 12 years old) in the country have received at least a first dose of a vaccine, around 150,000 people short.

Unemployment continues to shrink

Unemployment levels have been falling throughout the period following the post-lockdown reopening, and the trend shows no sign of slowing.

The number of people out of work fell by 5,600 to a total of 101,300 between July and August, according to seasonally-corrected data from Statistics Denmark.

That brings unemployment to its lowest number since January 2009.

Meanwhile, economic growth exceeds expectations

The very same lifting of lockdown which kicked unemployment into a downward trend has also been credited with putting rocket fuel in the burners of the economy.

An estimate for economic growth during the second quarter of this year has been raised after an earlier projection proved too low, revised Statistics Denmark figures show.

GDP is now estimated to have grown by 2.8 percent in the second quarter. The earlier estimate was 2.3 percent.

New climate plan ‘unacceptable’: critics

Critics including researchers and parliamentary allies say new a climate action plan presented by the government yesterday fails to address the most acute climate needs by setting down a plan to reach 2025 targets, newspaper Dagbladet Information writes.

Although the plan is the government’s first to set out a specific roadmap for Denmark’s climate action, the lack of answers on 2025 targets could leave the country with too little time to hit shorter term goals, according to experts.

Red Green Alliance party spokesperson Peder Hvelplund said the failure to live up to 2025 targets in the programme was “completely unacceptable”.

We’ll have detail on the contents of the government plan in an article today.

New 3D crossing in place in Aarhus

Pedestrians in Aarhus can now ‘float’ their way over a new crossing painted to appear three dimensional to oncoming cars and bicycles.

The first of three such crossings to be trialled in the city was installed yesterday on the Mejlgade street.

