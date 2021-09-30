Tell us: What’s the best thing about your part of Denmark?

Tell us: What's the best thing about your part of Denmark?
The island of Frederiksø at sunset. We want to know about readers' favourite corners of Denmark. Photo by Mantas Hesthaven on Unsplash
We'd like to hear more about all corners of Denmark from our readers who live there.

Whether you’re on Bornolm, Ærø, Fanø or Anholt, or even just Zealand, Funen or Jutland — we’d like to here your thoughts on your local area.

Why did you choose to live there, what’s great about it and what could be better?

We’d like to hear from all corners of the country, including ones we might never have been to ourselves. But that doesn’t mean Copenhagen and Aarhus residents aren’t welcome to respond too.

Take a look at the survey below and let us know your thoughts. Thank you!

